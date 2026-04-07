Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
4 186
61.7620
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/03/2026
FR0014000MR3
1 290
61.7857
CEUX
TOTAL
5 476
61.7676
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407673260/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE