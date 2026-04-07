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WKN: A2QNZT | ISIN: NL0014559478 | Ticker-Symbol: 68F
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 17:06
38,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,62038,78018:17
38,60038,78018:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
76 Leser
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Technip Energies awarded a substantial authorization to advance Commonwealth LNG project ahead of Final Investment Decision

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has received a substantial1 authorization from Commonwealth LNG, a Caturus company, to continue advancing its 9.5 Mtpa2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, USA, marking an important step forward in the project's progress and path toward Final Investment Decision (FID)3-

Issued under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract previously signed with Commonwealth LNG, this award enables Technip Energies to sustain critical activities and maintain strong project momentum ahead of FID, building on the previously announced large authorization covering key long-lead equipment purchase orders.

The project includes the delivery of six identical liquefaction trains, utilizing Technip Energies' SnapLNG by T.EN modular and scalable solution.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: - We are pleased to continue advancing our work on the Commonwealth LNG project, preparing the project for a successful and timely Final Investment Decision. This new authorization represents a material step forward for the Commonwealth LNG project. It reflects the confidence in the project's fundamentals, execution strategy, and its long-term relevance for the global energy security."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne
Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

1 A "substantial" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €500 million and €1 billion of revenue. This award was recorded in Q1 2026 in the Project Delivery segment.
2 Mtpa: million tons per annum.
3 The full contract value is expected to be booked in Technip Energies' backlog upon Final Investment Decision (FID).


- Commonwealth LNG

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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