Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation he beneficially owns) exercised 13,636,364 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Silver Storm Mining Ltd., at $0.16 per common share (Share) for aggregate consideration of $2,181,818.08. The exercise of Warrants, combined with prior corporate treasury issuances of Shares, resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.4% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to such exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 82,132,565 Shares and 26,891,920 Warrants representing approximately 10.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all such Warrants.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 95,768,929 Shares and 13,255,556 Warrants representing approximately 11.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The exercise of Warrants resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

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Source: Eric Sprott