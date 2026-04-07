Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 4,000,000 units in the capital of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share", and a Share comprising the Unit, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.75 for a term of two years from the date of issuance thereof.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and software development.

The Unit Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The Offering is expected to close on April 17th, 2026, or on such other date or dates in one or more tranches as may be determined by the Company. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the submission of all required forms to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company's previously announced offering of Shares pursuant to its press release dated February 24, 2026, has been terminated in connection with the launch of the Offering.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company is further pleased to announce the appointment of Margaret Miller as Corporate Secretary of the Company effective as of April 7th, 2026

Margaret is an experienced corporate administrator having served over 15 years in numerous executive administrator, corporate secretary and investor relations roles. She has held positions in various fast paced and deadline-oriented entities in Europe, Hong Kong, United States and Canada.

Further to the appointment of Ms. Miller, the Company has entered into a management services agreement dated April 7th, 2026 (the "Services Agreement"), with Branson Corporate Services Ltd. ("Branson"), a company which Ms. Miller is a director. Pursuant to the Services Agreement, the Company will pay Branson a fixed monthly fee of $3,000 plus applicable taxes. There may be additional fees paid by the Company to Branson in relation to additional services provided by Branson.

About Integrated Quantum

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include AIQu platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approval in respect of the Offering, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in the documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291536

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.