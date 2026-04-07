Coeur Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, will participate in the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Silver Corporate Access Day in London, United Kingdom on Monday, April 13, 2026. Additionally, Mr. Whelan will present at Mining Forum Europe in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The TD Cowen 2nd Annual Silver Corporate Access Day and Mining Forum Europe are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

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Contacts:

For Additional Information

Coeur Mining, Inc.

200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100

Chicago, Illinois 60606

Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (312) 489-5800

www.coeur.com