Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Enters into Investor Relations and Marketing Services Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO)(OTCID:KLGDF)(FSE:9M51) ("Kalo" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into investor relations and marketing services agreements with Fairfax Partners Inc., GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, and NAI Interactive Ltd., as further described below.

Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax")

Kalo has entered into a Services Agreement effective April 8, 2026 with Fairfax Partners Inc. (the "Fairfax Agreement"), a company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (Suite #1504, 1221 Bidwell Street, Vancouver, BC V6G 0B1). Fairfax specializes in helping companies engage shareholders, improve visibility, and manage their investor communications. Pursuant to the Fairfax Agreement, Fairfax shall provide services to Kalo in the areas of Infrastructure Communications, Investor Relations Management, Digital Marketing, and related services.

The Fairfax Agreement has an initial term of 12 months from the effective date; following the initial term, the Fairfax Agreement shall continue on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party. Pursuant to the Fairfax Agreement, Kalo shall pay Fairfax a monthly fee of CAD $5,000 (comprised of CAD $3,805 for investor relations management services and CAD $1,195 for communications infrastructure services), payable on the first day of each month, and a marketing budget of up to CAD $250,000 in aggregate over the 12-month term, to be allocated at the Company's discretion. The Fairfax Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

Fairfax and Kalo are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Fairfax nor its principals hold any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH ("GoldInvest")

Kalo has entered into a Sponsorship Agreement with GoldInvest (the "GoldInvest Agreement"), effective April 8, 2026, with a company based in Hamburg, Germany (Kellinghusenstr. 15, 20249 Hamburg, Germany). GoldInvest assists companies in increasing their public awareness and online presence in the German-speaking financial community.

Pursuant to the GoldInvest Agreement, GoldInvest shall publicize Kalo throughout its entire publication network, including GOLDINVEST.de, the German portal for precious metals and mining stocks. The sponsorship entitles Kalo to GoldInvest's expert editorial services, video production services, European distribution network, and social media channels. All content published by GoldInvest on behalf of Kalo is subject to Kalo's prior written approval and, where it contains scientific or technical information, to review by the Company's Qualified Person.

The GoldInvest Agreement has a term of 12 months from the effective date. Pursuant to the GoldInvest Agreement, Kalo shall pay GoldInvest a fee of CAD $15,000 per quarter (CAD $60,000 in aggregate over the term). The GoldInvest Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

GoldInvest and Kalo are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither GoldInvest nor its principals hold any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

NAI Interactive Ltd. ("NAI")

Kalo entered into a Marketing Agreement with NAI Interactive Ltd. (the "NAI Agreement") effective February 7, 2026, with a company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (2209 - 1111 Alberni Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4V2). The NAI Agreement has a term from February 7, 2026 to February 6, 2027. The Company is disclosing the NAI Agreement at this time as a result of an administrative oversight that delayed the filing of the required Form 3C and the required public announcement at the time the NAI Agreement was entered into. The Company is filing the required Form 3C concurrently with this news release.

Under the terms of the NAI Agreement, NAI will translate Kalo's promotional and public disclosure materials, including fact sheets, investor presentations, and news releases, into Mandarin and traditional Chinese and distribute them to its network of more than 30,000 members. The Company will also be featured on the NAI 500 platform (www.nai500.com). All translated content containing scientific or technical information is subject to review and approval by the Company's Qualified Person prior to publication.

In consideration of the marketing services, Kalo has paid NAI Interactive a one-time fee of CAD $13,500.

Kalo has no relationship with NAI Interactive other than the marketing services agreement described herein. Gilbert Chan, President of NAI, is a shareholder of Kalo, holding 62,500 common shares, as a result of subscribing to shares in a private placement of Kalo. The engagement of NAI is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on low-sulphidation epithermal gold systems at its 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project (Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464) on Vanua Levu, Fiji. The 367 km² project is located in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting with significant gold potential. Exploration is centred on the Aurum Epithermal Field, where drilling, trenching, and geochemistry have outlined multiple structurally controlled gold targets. Kalo's technical programme is led by SGDS-Hive. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (KALO), the OTCID Market (KLGDF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol 9M51).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For further information: info@kalogoldcorp.com | www.kalogoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: (i) the anticipated benefits of the investor relations and marketing services agreements described herein; (ii) the acceptance of such agreements by the TSX Venture Exchange; and (iii) the Company's ability to expand its investor awareness and shareholder communications. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that the TSXV may not accept one or more of the agreements on the terms described, that the marketing services may not achieve the anticipated investor awareness outcomes, and general market and regulatory conditions. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them except as required by applicable securities laws.

For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company, refer to its public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kalo-gold-enters-into-investor-relations-and-marketing-services-agreements-1155703