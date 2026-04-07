- SEB SA 2025 Combined General Meeting
(Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)
Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
Corporate name SEB S.A.
Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France
Stockmarket Euronext Paris A
ISIN FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights :
11 March 2026
Shares in Euronext (1)
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (2)
79 397 788
Effective voting rights
78 847 721
(1) Shares with a par value of 1€
(2) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)
Find us on www.groupeseb.com
SEB SA ¦
SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407287542/en/
Contacts:
Groupe SEB
© 2026 Business Wire