Sigenergy Enters Utility-Scale Market with 506kW Inverter, Delivering Optimized LCOE and Lifecycle Value

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the commissioning of its 136,000-square-meter Smart Energy Center, Sigenergy has officially launched its inaugural utility-scale PV inverter. By integrating high-density hardware with millisecond-level control algorithms and AI-driven analytics, the solution addresses the industry's shift toward simplified system architectures and granular management for large-scale projects.

Ultimate LCOE: Redefining System-Level Efficiency

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