Regulatory News:

At their meeting on 7 April 2026, emeis's (Paris:EMEIS) Board of Directors agreed to submit the following nominations for approval at emeis's General Meeting, which will be held on 23 June 2026:

The renewal of Laurent Guillot's term of office as a director and his reappointment as Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors congratulates Laurent Guillot on the significant work carried out for the refoundation of the company. The Board of Directors reaffirms its confidence in him and wishes him to pursue, under his new term of office, the transformation of emeis in the service of the most vulnerable, as well as addressing in a sustainable manner the major challenges of ageing population and mental health.

Guillaume Pepy, Chairman of the Board of Directors since July 2022, having wished to pursue other professional projects, has not sought the renewal of his term. Consequently, the Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Olivier Dussopt as Director and Chairman of the Board, subject to a vote at the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors extends its warmest thanks to Guillaume Pepy for his constant commitment alongside the emeis teams and in support of the Chief Executive Officer. Appointed at a pivotal moment for the company, Guillaume Pepy successfully helped guide emeis through this period of refoundation, which saw the completion of the financial restructuring, the transformation into a mission-driven company and the exit from the accelerated safeguard plan.

The Board of Directors looks forward to the arrival of Olivier Dussopt, who has demonstrated, throughout his career, a genuine ability to grasp complex issues and to unite stakeholders around societal challenges. He will bring his practical knowledge of territories and a deep understanding of local dynamics, which are essential to strengthening emeis' local anchoring in France. His ability to bring a fresh look and his strong understanding of public institutions will make a valuable contribution to the ongoing strategic dialogue on issues relating to ageing population and mental health.

The Board of Directors has also proposed:

-The renewal of the term of office of the director representing Caisse des Dépôts, Audrey Girard.

-The renewal of the term of office of the director of MACSF Epargne Retraite, represented by Stéphane Dessirier.

-The renewal of the term of office of Frédérique Mozziconacci, a director proposed by MAIF.

Subject to their approval by the General Meeting, these nominations will take effect following the Annual General Meeting for a period of four years.

Biography Olivier Dussopt is a graduate of the IEP in Grenoble and holds a postgraduate diploma in local development and regional management. A former Member of Parliament for Ardèche and Mayor of Annonay, he held several ministerial posts between 2017 and 2024 (Civil Service, Public Accounts, Labour). He also chaired a nursing home and a hospital as part of his role as a local elected representative in Ardèche. Since 2024, he has been working as a consultant. He is also a director of La Poste Group, CDC Habitat and COMET.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in healthcare, nursing and support for the most vulnerable, emeis operates in around twenty countries and covers five sectors: psychiatric clinics, medical and rehabilitation clinics, care homes, home care and support services, and assisted living facilities.

Each year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients and service users. emeis is committed to and actively working to address one of the major challenges facing our societies: the growing number of people made vulnerable by life's misfortunes, old age or mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven organisation, enshrining four commitments in its articles of association: to work towards changing perceptions of the most vulnerable and their loved ones to achieve true inclusion; to contribute to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our professions; to make care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social ties and territorial cohesion; and to innovate in order to contribute to care that respects the planet and all living things.

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a constituent of the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60 and CAC All-Tradable indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407527234/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Head of Press Relations

Online Reputation

07 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com