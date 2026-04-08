AlzeCure Pharma Publishes its Annual Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), a biotech company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that its Annual Report for 2025 has been published.

"2025 was an active and positive year for AlzeCure Pharma. One of our main focus areas was to prepare the phase II study in Alzheimer's patients with NeuroRestore ACD856, for which we were awarded a grant of 2.5 million euros from the European Innovation Council (EIC) at the beginning of the year. During the year, we also initiated a new Phase Ib clinical trial with ACD856 based on the compound's favorable safety profile, which enables even higher dosages and may be relevant for other indication areas, including depression. We also worked on the preparations for a potential registration study for the pain project Painless ACD440, after we were granted orphan drug designation by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for the rare disease erythromelalgia. Furthermore, the company's finances were strengthened through an oversubscribed rights issue of SEK 58.5 million - a vote of confidence in the current market. We are very proud of what we achieved in 2025, which provides a strong platform for 2026."

Martin Jönsson

CEO of AlzeCure Pharma

The Annual Report is attached as a PDF and is available on the company's website, https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA in the USA and from EMA in Europe for the rare pain disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

Attachments

Alzecure AR 2025 ENG

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-publishes-its-annual-report-for-2025-1155873