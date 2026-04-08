Alzinova AB: Alzinova initiates collaboration with Amsterdam UMC to develop blood-based Alzheimer's diagnostic test

Alzinova AB (publ) announces that the company has initiated a research collaboration with Amsterdam University Medical Center (UMC). The collaboration aims to develop a blood-based test that measures naturally occurring antibodies against toxic amyloid-ß oligomers in healthy individuals, based on Alzinova's proprietary Aß42CC oligomer technology (the ALZ-101 antigen). The goal is to establish a robust assay format with clinically relevant sensitivity and specificity. A successful outcome would provide the basis for a commercially attractive diagnostic test with considerably shorter time to market than traditional drug development.

Interest in Alzinova's technology from several leading international diagnostics companies has increased in recent months, as supporting data show higher levels of these potentially protective antibodies in healthy elderly individuals compared with younger individuals and patients with Alzheimer's disease. This suggests that reduced antibody levels could be used as a prognostic biomarker to identify individuals at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease long before symptoms appear, creating an attractive opportunity in the rapidly growing global market for Alzheimer's diagnostics.

Alzheimer's diagnostics already represent a multi-billion-dollar market, and blood-based tests are expected to take an increasing share as more accessible and cost-effective alternatives to PET imaging and CSF-based methods. Several amyloid-ß and tau-based blood tests are emerging, but there remains a clear need for complementary biomarkers that capture early disease-driving mechanisms. Alzinova's patented oligomer-specific approach offers a differentiated profile and the potential for a strong competitive position together with larger diagnostics partners.

Comment from Tord Labuda, CEO of Alzinova:



"The growing interest from global diagnostics companies confirms that our data on naturally occurring protective antibodies has strong commercial value. We are prioritising this opportunity as a key commercial pillar for Alzinova and, together with Amsterdam UMC, we are now taking a focused step to translate this biology into a scalable blood test that can be integrated into major diagnostic portfolios. Our goal is to create a new revenue stream for Alzinova in the near term and, over time, to position the test as a companion diagnostic to our therapeutic vaccine ALZ-101, thereby creating a stronger platform for sustainable revenue generation and long-term value creation for Alzinova."

The collaboration is expected to run for approximately 3 to 4 months, with initial results anticipated in the third quarter of 2026, and will be carried out within Alzinova's existing budget. The work is independent of the ongoing clinical development of ALZ-101 but has the potential to create significant long-term synergies between diagnostics and therapy within the same disease-modifying platform.

For further information, please contact:

Tord Labuda, CEO

E-mail: info@alzinova.com

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company in clinical development specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, where the starting point is to attack toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The lead candidate ALZ-101 is a therapeutic vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. Alzinova's patented AßCC peptide technology makes it possible to develop disease-modifying treatments that target the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers that are central to the onset and development of the disease with great accuracy. From a global perspective, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases, with around 40 million affected today. Based on the same technology, the company is also developing the antibody ALZ-201, which is currently in preclinical development, and the goal is to further expand the pipeline. The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com