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WKN: A2N87T | ISIN: SE0007413455 | Ticker-Symbol: 78D
Stuttgart
26.05.26 | 17:31
0,041 Euro
+35,67 % +0,011
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZINOVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZINOVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0410,04418:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 16:20 Uhr
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Alzinova AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Alzinova AB (publ)

Alzinova AB (publ) (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Mölndal on 26 May 2026. The following resolutions were passed at the meeting.

Adoption of the annual accounts and discharge from liability
The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the Company for the financial year 2025. The AGM also resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for their management of the Company's affairs during the financial year 2025.

Appropriation of earnings
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the Company's result shall be carried forward, and that no dividend shall be paid.

Board of Directors and auditor
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that Julian Aleksov, Anders Blom, Per-Göran Gillberg, Clas Malmeström, Carol Routledge and Anders Waas be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the deputy board member Anders Sandberg was re-elected. Julian Aleksov was re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. The auditing firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was also re-elected with Linda Sallander as principle auditor.

The AGM further resolved on remuneration to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee adopted at the 2019 Annual General Meeting shall continue to apply until further notice.

Amendment of the Articles of Association
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the Articles of Association. The new Articels of Association contain changed limits for share capital and the number of shares in the Company.

Issue authorization
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights. Payment may be made in cash, through set-off, with capital contributed in kind, or otherwise as per conditions pursuant to Chapter 2, section 5, second paragraph, items 1-3 and 5 of the Swedish Companies Act.

The number of shares that can be issued, or, in the event of an issue of warrants and/or convertibles, added after exercise, with the support of the authorization shall not be limited in any other way than by the limits for the share capital and number of shares, as set forth from time to time in the registered Articles of Association.

The reason for the proposal and the possibility of deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights is to broaden and strengthen the ownership with strategic shareholders, procuring or facilitating the procurement of working capital, increasing the liquidity of the share, making acquisitions, or procuring or facilitating the procurement of capital for acquisitions.

Full information and resolutions
All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting. The proposals regarding the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website, www.alzinova.com.

For more information, please contact:
Tord Labuda, CEO, Alzinova AB
E-mail: info@alzinova.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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