Arla Plast AB: Henrik Lingborg appointed as new CFO of Arla Plast

Henrik Lingborg has been appointed as the new CFO of Arla Plast. He will join the company in the beginning of August and will be part of the Group Management team.

Henrik joins from Siemens Energy, where he has had a long career, holding several senior roles focused on financial management, business and leadership.

- I look forward to working together with Henrik. He has extensive experience in leading financial organizations in global environments. With his expertise and industrial background, he will be able to make a strong contribution to Arla Plast's continued development," says Christian Krichau, CEO and President.



For further information, please contact:

Christian Krichau, CEO, tel: 0141-20 38 58



About Arla Plast

Arla Plast (publ) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of extruded sheets in technical plastics with a wide range of applications areas such as safety products, machine guards, ice hockey rinks, greenhouses, pool covers, sound walls, suitcases, automotive components and other construction-related applications. The company has its headquarters in Borensberg and has today a total of six production facilities in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Spain and Finland as well as a distribution unit in Germany. Arla Plast has a turnover of more than SEK 1,400 million, has approximately 400 employees and delivers to more than 1 200 customers in over 50 countries. Arla Plast was founded in 1969 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Small Cap segment. Read more at www.arlaplastgroup.com.