Arla Plast AB: Report from Arla Plast AB's Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting in Arla Plast AB (the "Company") on May 7, 2026 the following resolutions were made. All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals, which are described in detail in the AGM documents which are available on the company's website, www.arlaplastgroup.com.

Adoption of the income statements and balance sheets

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the 2025 financial year.

Resolution regarding appropriation of the Company's profit pursuant to the adopted balance sheet

It was resolved that the available profits of in total SEK 320,461,553 at the disposal of the Annual General Meeting, be disposed of so that SEK 1.60 per share, corresponding to a total of SEK 33,568,000 is distributed to the shareholders and that the remaining amount is carried forward.

It was further resolved that May 11, 2026, shall be the record date for dividends. The estimated date for payment of the dividend through Euroclear Sweden AB, to those who are recorded in the share register on the record date, is May 15, 2026.

Discharge from liability

The AGM discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability vis-à-vis the company for management of the company in 2025.

Fees to the Board members and to the auditors

It was resolved on the following fees:

SEK 443,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 242,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting and not employed by the Company.

SEK 77,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 43,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee.

SEK 43,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 27,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

It was resolved that the fees to the Company's auditor be paid according to approved invoice.

Election of Board members and auditors

It was resolved that the number of Board members elected by the General Meeting shall be a total of six Board members without deputies. It was resolved to re-elect the Board members Jan Synnersten, Ulf Hedlundh, Thomas Widstrand, Maria Catoni, Arvid Sundblad and Suzanne Lagerholm for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

It was resolved to re-elect Jan Synnersten as Chairman of the Board.

It was resolved that a registered auditing company should be elected as auditor. The AGM resolved to re-elect the registered auditing company Deloitte AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. The authorized public accountant Pernilla Rehnberg will act as auditor in charge.

Approval of remuneration report

It was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' report regarding remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Resolution on authorization for the Board to resolve upon issues of shares

It was resolved to authorize the Board of Directors on one or more occasions, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve to issue shares, with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights. By virtue of the authorization, the Board of Directors may decide to issue a maximum of 2,098,000 new shares, corresponding to a maximum of ten (10) percent of the total number of outstanding shares. In addition to payment in cash, payment may be made in kind or by set-off, or otherwise subject to conditions.

If the Board decides on a new share issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, its purpose shall be to enable the Company to fully or partially finance an acquisition by issuing shares as payment in connection with an acquisition agreement, or to raise capital for such an acquisition. New issues of shares made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall occur at a subscription price in accordance with market conditions, including a discount in accordance with market conditions where applicable.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Krichau, President and CEO, +46 141-20 38 58

About Arla Plast

Arla Plast (publ) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of extruded sheets in technical plastics with a wide range of applications areas such as safety products, machine guards, ice hockey rinks, greenhouses, pool covers, sound walls, suitcases, automotive components and other construction-related applications. The company has its headquarters in Borensberg and has today a total of six production facilities in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Spain and Finland as well as a distribution unit in Germany. Arla Plast has a turnover of more than SEK 1,400 million, has approximately 400 employees and delivers to more than 1 200 customers in over 50 countries. Arla Plast was founded in 1969 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Small Cap segment. Read more at www.arlaplastgroup.com