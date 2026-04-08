Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Appoints Sharon G.K. Singh to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon G.K. Singh as an independent director of the Company.

Ms. Singh is a highly regarded lawyer with deep expertise in environmental, Indigenous, regulatory and governance matters, particularly in the mining and natural resource sectors. Her appointment further strengthens Kingfisher's commitment to responsible exploration, strong Indigenous, community and stakeholder engagement, and robust ESG practices.

"Sharon brings an exceptional combination of legal, policy, and practical mining experience at a time when strong Indigenous partnerships, environmental stewardship, and regulatory clarity are critical to advancing projects in British Columbia," said Dustin Perry, CEO and President of Kingfisher. "Her perspective will be invaluable as we continue to advance our unrivaled land position in the Golden Triangle."

About Sharon G.K. Singh

Ms. Singh is a Partner and Co-Head of the Indigenous and Environment practices at McMillan LLP, where she advises leading companies on complex matters spanning environmental assessment, permitting, regulatory compliance, Indigenous relations, and ESG strategy. She has extensive experience supporting mining, energy, and infrastructure projects through all stages of development, from regulatory approvals and negotiating Indigenous agreements to developing governance frameworks aligned with long-term project success.

Her background includes experience with an international mining company and board service. She is consistently recognized as a leading Canadian lawyer by Lexpert, Chambers Global, and Legal 500 in disciplines including ESG, Indigenous, environmental, and mining law. Ms. Singh holds a Master of Laws, a Bachelor of Laws, and a Bachelor of Business (International Trade) and is called to the bar in multiple jurisdictions.

Ms. Singh commented, "I am pleased to be joining Kingfisher's board at this important stage of the Company's growth. I look forward to working with the board and management team to support the Company's continuous progress towards its strategic objectives and commitment to responsible development."

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 133,732,098 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO, President, and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: the need for additional financing on acceptable terms; compliance with government regulation; changes in domestic and foreign laws that could adversely affect operations; and stock market volatility unrelated to the Company's performance. These statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should management's beliefs, estimates, or other factors change.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kingfisher-appoints-sharon-g.k.-singh-to-board-of-directors-1155844