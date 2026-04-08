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WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806 | Ticker-Symbol: ON0
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:02
1,315 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
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DELFINGROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
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1,4601,52511:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 07:45 Uhr
38 Leser
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DelfinGroup: DelfinGroup Q1 2026 business results

The results for the first quarter of 2026 continued to show stable growth in consumer loan issuance.

The volume of consumer loans issued in the first quarter of 2026 reached 26.4 million euros, which is 13% more compared to the first quarter of last year. In Latvia, the volume of new loans reached 23.6 million euros, an 8% increase compared to the same period last year. In Lithuania, new consumer loans issued in the first quarter totaled 2.8 million euros, which is 79% more than in the first quarter of last year.

A slight decline has been observed in pawnshop lending, due to the fact that loans of this type were still being issued in Lithuania during the first quarter of 2025, but were subsequently discontinued in the middle of last year. At the same time, actions were taken to increase the segment's profitability. As a result, pawnshop lending reached 6.2 million euros.

In the first quarter of 2026, sales of pre-owned and slightly pre-owned goods reached 4.5 million euros. Similar to the pawn lending segment, the retail results for the first quarter reflect only the results achieved in Latvia. In the retail segment, a reassessment of the portfolio of pre-owned goods is also carried out with the aim of maintaining a more profitable portfolio.

Q1
2026		Q1
2025		Change
%
Consumer loan issuance ('000 EUR)26 41223 325+13%
Pawn loan issuance ('000 EUR)6 1536 670-8%
Total loan issuance ('000 EUR)32 56529 995+9%
Sale of pre-owned goods ('000 EUR) bez PVN4 5254 746-5%

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licensed Latvian fintech company founded in 2009 and is a part of the INDEXO group since 2025. DelfinGroup currently operates in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:
Arturs Dreimanis
DelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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