DelfinGroup: Changes in the Management Board of DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup informs that as of 30 April of this year, Martinš Sandars, Chief Risk and Data Officer, will join the Management Board of AS DelfinGroup. At the same time, Laima Eižvertina, the current Member of the Management Board and Administrative Director, is leaving the company. DelfinGroup expresses its gratitude for her significant contribution to the company's growth and development.

Martinš Sandars has been part of the DelfinGroup management team since 2023 and is responsible for leading the Risk and Data Analysis departments. Martinš has extensive previous experience in the field of risk and data analysis, gained while serving as the Group Head of Risk at Eleving Consumer Finance, Head of Data Science at Finko, and holding related positions at 4Finance.

Following the changes, the management boards of AS DelfinGroup and SIA ViziaFinance will consist of Chairman of the Management Board Didzis Admidinš and members of the Management Board Andrejs Aleksandrovics and Martinš Sandars.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licensed Latvian fintech company founded in 2009 and is a part of the INDEXO group since 2025. DelfinGroup currently operates in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:Arturs DreimanisDelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor RelationsPhone: +371 26189988E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv