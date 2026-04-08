PSP Energy Berhad Partners with Shell to Support Lower-Carbon Operations

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / PSP Energy Berhad ("PSP Energy" or the "Company"), an established provider of commercial fuel, bunkering and lubricants solutions in Malaysia, today formalised its participation in the Shell Carbon Compensation Programme ("CCP") 2026 at a signing ceremony held at Menara Shell.

Caption (L-R): Mr. Voo Ket Chung, Country Business Manager, Shell Commercial Fuels Malaysia; Mr. Shairan Huzani Husain, Managing Director, Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Ong Chee Seng, Group Managing Director, PSP Energy Berhad; Mr. Ong Beng Yee, Manager, PSP Energy Berhad

The collaboration underscores PSP Energy's commitment to supporting more sustainable operating practices by addressing unavoidable carbon emissions associated with fuel usage in its business operations. Through Shell Commercial Fuels' Carbon Compensation Programme, participating customers may opt to compensate the lifecycle carbon emissions associated with their fuel consumption, with Shell calculating the emissions and purchasing and retiring carbon credits from its global portfolio of nature-based projects. Shell also issues a retirement certificate as proof of compensation.

For PSP Energy, the signing reflects a practical step in aligning operational needs with broader environmental responsibility, particularly in sectors where diesel remains commercially necessary and difficult to fully replace in the near term.

PSP Energy noted that the collaboration is in line with its ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability considerations into its business. This follows the company's earlier participation in Shell's programme, under which PSP Energy received a carbon credits retirement certificate in January 2024 confirming that 729 carbon credits had been retired by Shell against their global portfolio of carbon compensation projects to compensate for emissions associated with Shell products purchased by PSP Energy in 2023.

Mr. Ong Chee Seng, Group Managing Director of PSP Energy Berhad, stated that the signing represents a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing sustainability journey. As an organisation operating within essential fuel and marine-related sectors, PSP Energy acknowledges that decarbonisation is a gradual process requiring practical and scalable solutions. Participation in Shell's Carbon Compensation Programme enables the Company to take a measured and responsible approach in addressing unavoidable emissions, while maintaining operational efficiency and continuing to meet customer needs.

Shell Commercial Fuels' Carbon Compensation Programme refers to the solution by Shell Commercial Fuels in driving positive change in the energy system. In areas of your business where carbon emissions are currently unavoidable, it provide a fit-for-purpose solution to compensate for those emissions.

The company views such collaborations as increasingly pertinent amid growing demand across transportation, marine, industrial, logistics, construction and mining sectors for viable decarbonisation pathways that do not disrupt operational continuity. Through strategic partnerships with established industry players and participation in credible carbon compensation frameworks, PSP Energy aims to support the development of a more sustainable and resilient energy value chain.

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About PSP Energy Berhad

Established in 2010, PSP Energy Berhad is a Malaysia-based downstream energy solutions provider involved in the trading and distribution of fuel products, marine bunkering services, and lubricants distribution. Over the years, the Company has expanded its operational footprint and strengthened its capabilities across both land-based and marine fuel supply, building a growing presence in the downstream oil and gas value chain. Backed by its integrated offerings, industry experience, and commitment to operational reliability, PSP Energy continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner to customers across commercial, industrial and marine sectors in Malaysia.

For more information, visit https://www.psp-group.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of PSP Energy Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: PSP Energy Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/psp-energy-berhad-partners-with-shell-to-support-lower-carbon-operations-1155886