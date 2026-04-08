The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

The Diverse Income Trust plc

8th April 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 7th April 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

7th April 2026 120.97 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 119.55 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

8th April 2026