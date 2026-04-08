Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Confirms Vertically Continuous Gold System at Qiriyaga Complex and Identifies Untested Epithermal Feeder Target at Depth - 16.90 m at 3.25 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO)(OTCID:KLGDF)(FSE:9M51) ("Kalo" or the "Company") reports drill results from VA26-DH17 at the QC1 target within the Qiriyaga Complex, confirming a vertically continuous gold system from surface through to the diatreme. The hole intersected 16.90 m at 3.25 g/t Au within a continuous mineralized profile spanning surge deposits, diatreme-margin breccias, and internal veining. Importantly, the interpreted primary epithermal feeder zone at approximately 395 metres depth - defined by the convergence of the Namalau, Loma, and Buca Faults - remains untested and represents a high-priority drill target.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vertically continuous gold system confirmed - mineralization spans from near-surface surge deposits through diatreme wall breccia into internal veining (VA26-DH17)

Untested feeder target at depth - interpreted convergence of Namalau, Loma, and Buca Faults at ~395 m remains a high-priority epithermal drill target

16.90 m at 3.25 g/t Au (including 9.00 m at 4.66 g/t Au) - VA26-DH17, QC1

Three independent diatreme structures mineralised - QC1, QC3, and QC4 all confirmed gold-bearing

Blind geophysical target confirmed on first drill hole - VA25-DH14 at QC4

16 of 18 identified epithermal upflow centres remain untested at depth

VA26-DH17 - QC1, Qiriyaga Complex

VA26-DH17 was designed to test the QC1 system from near-surface surge deposits through to the diatreme. The hole intersected a continuous vertical profile of gold mineralization across pyroclastic surge deposits, basal surge units, wall-rock breccias, and a vein and stockwork zone within the diatreme itself. Drill hole VA26-DH17 was collared 115 metres northeast of VA25-DH11, with approximately 110 metres between the mineralized zones of each hole (figure 1). The strongest gold mineralization occurs at the transition between basal surge deposits and underlying breccias, consistent with interpreted fluid upflow and boiling zones. This confirms that mineralization is not isolated but forms a vertically coherent hydrothermal system across multiple lithological and structural domains.

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width Notes 3.6 11.1 7.50 0.59 ~7.1 m Surge deposits 34.0 54.0 20.00 0.83 ~19.0 m Surge deposits incl. 40.0 50.0 10.00 1.35 ~9.5 m Best sub-interval, upper surge deposit 59.0 65.15 6.15 1.02 ~5.8 m Surge deposits incl. 63.0 65.15 2.15 1.44 ~2.0 m Surge deposits 67.07 68.0 0.93 1.22 ~0.9 m Surge deposits 74.1 91.0 16.90 3.25 ~16.1 m Basal surge - diatreme wall breccia incl. 79.0 88.0 9.00 4.66 ~8.6 m Best sub-interval 106.5 127.0 20.50 1.16 ~19.5 m Diatreme wall upflow zone incl. 124.1 127.0 2.90 2.51 ~2.8 m Diatreme wall upflow zone 137.5 139.0 1.50 1.59 ~1.4 m Veining within diatreme

All intervals downhole lengths. True widths assume 95% of reported interval (varying dip of volcaniclastic units). Certified Fire Assay: ALS Limited, Au-AA25. No top-cut applied.

Programme Context

VA25-DH12 through VA25-DH17 (Figure 2) extend the Company's understanding of the Qiriyaga Complex across four targets and four distinct geological settings. VA25-DH12 through VA25-DH17 confirm that drilling to date has tested the upper levels of the system, while the interpreted feeder zone at approximately 395 metres depth remains untested. VA25-DH12 intersected broad intervals of mineralization within surge deposits, and VA25-DH14 confirmed gold mineralization at a blind geophysical target (QC4); both directly informed the targeting of VA26-DH17.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width Significance VA25-DH10 QC3 0.0 5.5 5.5 0.91 Not determined Near-surface gold in saprolite; surface expression of QC3 system confirmed VA25-DH11* QC1 43.48 65.60 22.12 12.80 20.70 m Includes 25.10 g/t over 10.05 m and 83.30 g/t over 1.00 m. Boiling-zone textures confirmed. VA25-DH12 QC1 Surge 1.5 35.5 34.0 0.66 Not determined Surge deposits flanking QC1 Incl 13.5 35.5 9.9 1.14 Not determined Second mineralised surge package. Incl 30.5 31.5 1.0 3.46 Not determined Second mineralised surge package. 40.5 62.2 21.7 1.28 Not determined Second mineralised surge package. incl 50.88 55.0 4.12 3.43 Not determined Second mineralised surge package. VA25-DH13 QC1 Deep 98.0 99.0 1.0 0.81 Not determined Diatreme-country rock contact; advanced argillic breccia visually identical to DH11 high zone. VA25-DH14 QC4 (Blind) 55.5 57.0 1.5 1.51 Not determined Blind target confirmed on first hole. Ginguro-style banded veining - same style as QC1 high grade. Eastern QC4 rim (historic FCD13†): 2.44 g/t at 84 m. VA25-DH15 1K / Nubu Graben - - - - N/A Structural calibration hole. Nubu Graben geometry confirmed. No significant gold. VA25-DH16 QC4 (Geometry) - - - - N/A QC4 3D geometry defined with DH14. Andesite dyke at intrusive root confirmed. No significant gold.

* VA25-DH11 previously reported October 15, 2025. Results herein consistent with and supplement that disclosure.

† FCD13 is a historical result. Considered relevant to structural interpretation of QC4.

All widths downhole unless noted. No top-cut applied. Certified Fire Assay (ALS Limited, Au-AA25) is the basis for all NI 43-101 reportable results. DH15 and DH16 returned no significant detectORE screening results and were not submitted for certified fire assay.

What This Means

Gold mineralization has now been confirmed across three independent diatreme structures and multiple geological settings. At QC1, VA26-DH17 demonstrates a continuous mineralized system from surface through to the diatreme, confirming vertical coherence rather than isolated intercepts. The interpreted primary feeder zone at approximately 395 metres depth remains untested. The majority of identified epithermal upflow centres have not been drill-tested at depth, indicating significant exploration potential remains. The combined results support the interpretation of a multi-centre epithermal system at Vatu Aurum, with mineralization controlled by diatreme structures, ring faults, and permeable volcanic and breccia units.

Management Commentary

Terry Tucker, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kalo Gold, commented: "What VA26-DH17 demonstrates is a continuous gold system from surface through to the diatreme, rather than isolated intervals. We have now confirmed gold across multiple diatreme centres and validated a blind geophysical target on first pass. Importantly, the interpreted epithermal feeder zone at depth remains an untested target. LiDAR and orthophotography of the project area are complete. Airborne magnetics and radiometrics are scheduled to commence in April following the import of a helicopter from New Zealand; these data will form a key component of follow-up drill targeting."

Drill Collar Locations

Hole ID Target Easting (WGS84) Northing (WGS84) Elev. (m ASL) Az (°) Dip (°) EOH (m) VA25-DH12 QC1 Surge 779,043 8,194,165 79 330 -70 100.7 VA25-DH13 QC1 Deep 779,128 8,194,054 56 280 -70 204.1 VA25-DH14 QC4 (Blind) 778,839 8,194,276 64 300 -60 261.5 VA25-DH15 1K / Nubu 778,343 8,193,507 36 160 -70 217.2 VA25-DH16 QC4 (Geom.) 778,839 8,194,276 64 120 -65 150.6 VA26-DH17 QC1 779,042 8,194,161 79 145 -65 304.1

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geoscientist of SGDS-Hive, Technical Director of the Vatu Aurum Project, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits (2023-2026) and direct supervision of the exploration programme.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core samples were collected under the supervision of qualified geological personnel following industry-standard protocols. Samples were securely shipped to ALS Limited (Australia) for analysis. Gold was analyzed by Au-AA25 (Ore Grade 30g Fire Assay, AAS Finish). Multi-element geochemistry was analyzed by ME-MS61 (48 element four acid ICP-MS). ALS Limited is accredited by NATA to ISO/IEC 17025 and is independent of the Company and the Qualified Person. The Company inserts certified reference materials, blank samples, and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its QA/QC programme.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on low-sulphidation epithermal gold systems at its 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project (Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464) on Vanua Levu, Fiji. The 367 km² project is located in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting with significant gold potential. Exploration is centred on the Aurum Epithermal Field, where drilling, trenching, and geochemistry have outlined multiple structurally controlled gold targets. Kalo's technical programme is led by SGDS-Hive. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (KALO), the OTCID Market (KLGDF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol 9M51).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For further information: info@kalogoldcorp.com | www.kalogoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations, strategic objectives, and exploration priorities at the time of this release. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company's planned exploration and drilling programme, including the targeting of structurally controlled gold zones at Aurum Prime, Namalau, Loma, Buca Trends, and the Qiriyaga Complex; (ii) interpretations of geological features, mineralisation continuity, and deposit potential, based on geophysical surveys, surface sampling, drilling, mineralogical analysis, and historical data, which are subject to change as additional data are collected and verified; (iii) the potential for district-scale gold mineralisation, subject to further exploration, drilling, and independent verification; (iv) the interpretation that the Namalau-Loma-Buca structural intersection at approximately 395 metres depth represents a primary gold-bearing feeder zone - this is a Qualified Person interpretation based on geophysical and structural data and is subject to revision as additional drilling is completed; (v) all exploration results, including geochemical data, detectORE screening results, TerraSpec spectral analysis, QEMSCAN mineralogy, and historical intercepts, are preliminary in nature and do not constitute a mineral resource estimate; and (vi) the Company's ability to secure sufficient financing, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, and establish strategic partnerships to advance exploration and development activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to geological, financial, and regulatory risks that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: exploration risk (no guarantee of an economically viable mineral resource); drilling uncertainty (surface results are not necessarily indicative of subsurface mineralisation); the risk that detectORE screening results may not be confirmed by certified fire assay; the risk that geological interpretations may change with additional data; permit and regulatory risks; funding constraints; the risk of interruption to exploration activities due to fuel supply constraints in Fiji, which may affect drilling schedules and operational continuity; and commodity price volatility. This list is not exhaustive and many factors are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions made by the Company's management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Figure 1 - VA26-DH17 collar location in relation to VA25-DH11

Figure 2 - Qiriyaga Complex Drill hole collars

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kalo-gold-confirms-vertically-continuous-gold-system-at-qiriyaga-complex-and-iden-1155825