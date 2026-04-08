Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2026 exploration program will commence on May 1 at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible Project is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge within the historic Bridge River Mining Camp and contains an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.30 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au, for 1.45 million ounces gold ("MRE") (see MRE Disclaimer below).

The fully funded program will commence with two rigs drilling a minimum of 8,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling intended to expand and upgrade the MRE. The initial Phase 1 drilling program is designed to upgrade the near-surface, pit-constrained MRE to the Indicated category, and to expand resources within the MRE constraining pit shell. Deeper drilling will also focus on expanding higher-grade mineralization below the pit shell.

Phase 2 of the exploration program is designed to test the recently reported Eagle Offset Anomaly with a program of excavated access trails, surface channel samples, and reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling. The Eagle Offset Anomaly is situated 500 m south of the Eagle Zone MRE and is interpreted to be a structural offset and continuation of the Royal Shear Trend. The target area is a 1,300 m x 500 m geochemical soil anomaly with anomalous gold, arsenic and antimony. Grab samples from poorly exposed bedrock assayed up to 8.16 gpt gold from silicified and altered mafic volcanics. The Phase 2 Eagle Offset exploration program will commence on June 1 and will operate concurrently with the Phase 1 drilling program.

Phase 3 will include excavated access trails, channel sampling, and RC drilling to test high-priority targets in the Olympic area. The road accessible Olympic area is 3 km east of the Reliance MRE where the Company has advanced numerous mineralized showings to the drill-ready stage. Previously reported highlights include: the Enigma prospect with grab samples up to 9.66 gpt gold and 11.9% antimony; the Kelvin showing with rock grabs up to 25.1 gpt gold, 17.35 gpt gold, and 8.49 gpt gold from at least four (4) vein structures; the recently reported one square-km Whisky Jack geochemical till anomaly with a bedrock channel sample returning 8.58 gpt gold over 1.6 m; and the historic Leckie-Macgee prospect with grab samples up to 4.57 gpt gold and 6.26 gpt gold. The Phase 3 Olympic program is scheduled to commence in August upon permit approval from BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals and may involve a fourth drill rig depending on timing.

In addition, further target generation sampling and prospecting will be conducted on the 5,500 hectare Reliance Gold Project throughout the field season.

MRE Disclaimer and Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared for Endurance Gold Corp. by Ginto Consulting Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Please see the news release dated January 19, 2026, for additional disclosure for the MRE with an effective date of January 8, 2026.

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of the mineral resources. The inferred mineral resources have a lower level of confidence and must not be converted to mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Grab Samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade from the area sampled. Since 2020, all rock samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291573

Source: Endurance Gold Corporation