Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) ("WildBrain" or the "Company"), a global leader in family entertainment, announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Pursuant to the NCIB, WildBrain may purchase, from time to time, up to 11,418,541 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float as of March 31, 2026, calculated in accordance with TSX rules. As of March 31, 2026, there were 213,814,293 Common Shares issued and outstanding, of which 114,185,411 Common Shares comprised the public float.

The NCIB will commence on April 10, 2026 and will terminate on the earlier of (i) April 9, 2027, (ii) the date on which the Company has purchased the maximum number of Common Shares permitted under the NCIB, or (iii) such earlier date as the Company may determine.

Purchases under the NCIB may be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws. Subject to the TSX's block purchase exception, the maximum number of Common Shares that may be purchased on any trading day will not exceed 28,120 Common Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX for the six-month period ended March 31, 2026, being 112,480 Common Shares.

All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The Company has not purchased any of its shares in the past 12 months.

The Company and its Board of Directors believe that, from time to time, the market price of its Common Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of WildBrain's business, assets and long-term prospects. The NCIB provides the Company with additional flexibility to deploy capital in a manner that is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and represents an appropriate use of available funds.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the "ASPP") with a designated broker. The ASPP permits the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB during periods when the Company would ordinarily be prohibited from trading in its securities due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Any purchases made pursuant to the ASPP would be determined by the broker at its sole discretion, based on parameters established by the Company in accordance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The ASPP has been reviewed by the TSX.

Canaccord Genuity Group has been retained to act as the Company's designated broker to facilitate purchases under the NCIB.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain, we build and grow beloved family brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to franchises such as Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we are a global leader in franchise management-bringing stories to life through content production, audience reach and consumer products. Our award-winning studio has partnered with top global platforms such as Apple TV, Netflix and the BBC, producing acclaimed series such as The Snoopy Show, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Teletubbies (2015), Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and Finding Her Edge. Through our global digital network across YouTube, FAST and AVOD, we deliver premium, broadcast-quality content to today's kids and families wherever they're watching-connecting brands to audiences at scale and offering advertisers one of the largest digital inventories in family media. WildBrain CPLG, our global licensing and consumer products arm, represents our own and partner brands across major territories worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the availability of and cost of financing, general economic and market conditions and the impact of such conditions on the industries in which WildBrain operates, competition and the potential impact of industry mergers and acquisitions, market factors, WildBrain's ability to identify and execute anticipated production, distribution, licensing and other contracts, contractual counterparty risk, the ability of WildBrain to realize the expected value of its assets, supply chain and other related disruptions, and risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291568

Source: WildBrain Ltd.