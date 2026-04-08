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WKN: A3E19M | ISIN: SE0021020716 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC0
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:09
10,320 Euro
-3,19 % -0,340
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,88011,18014:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 10:30 Uhr
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AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space completes INFLECION programme Phase 1

AAC Clyde Space has completed the definition phase of the INFLECION programme, a satellite-enabled system for safer oceans, smarter shipping and a greener future. The completed phase has defined the mission concept, service offering and system architecture, establishing how the planned system will be built and delivered.

The system is designed to detect and analyse activity at sea. It supports maritime safety, environmental monitoring and the detection of dark vessels and other illegal activities such as smuggling and unregulated fishing. It also enables more efficient routing, helping reduce emissions and improve port operations.

To achieve this, INFLECION combines several space-based technologies. These include VDES communication, radio-frequency sensing (SIGINT), and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites capable of detecting vessels even through clouds and darkness.

"With INFLECION we are advancing the next generation of maritime intelligence services from space," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "This builds on our heritage as a leading provider of maritime data from space and our pioneering work in next-generation VDES technology."

INFLECION is co-funded by the UK Space Agency through an ESA ARTES Partnership Project within ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications. The programme is being developed together with a consortium of industry and research partners.

The completion of the definition phase is a significant milestone for the INFLECION programme," said Henny Sands, Head of Telecommunications, UK Space Agency. "This work demonstrates how UK industry is advancing the next generation of maritime intelligence and secure communications that improve maritime safety, strengthen environmental monitoring, and support more efficient global shipping. These early design outcomes lay the foundations for services that can be deployed at scale and deliver longterm benefit for the UK and international partners."

Following completion of Phase 1, contract negotiations for the programme's next development phase are underway, with an update expected during the second quarter of 2026.

About INFLECION
INFLECION is a programme to develop a new generation of satellite-enabled maritime intelligence services. AAC Clyde Space leads a consortium of partners in a programme that is co-funded at 50% by the UK Space Agency through the European Space Agency (ESA).

The next programme phase will focus on developing and testing key system components. Thereafter a demonstration phase will follow to validate the system and prepare it for operational use. The goal is to have a system fully operational by 2028.

With INFLECION, AAC Clyde Space will expand its satellite constellation and further strengthen its position in space-based maritime data and services.

About VDES
The VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) is the next generation of maritime communication, enabling secure two-way data exchange between ships and satellites. AAC Clyde Space has demonstrated two-way VDES communication from space and continues to develop the technology together with partners and customers.

For more information:
Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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