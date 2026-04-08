

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, RPM International, Inc. (RPM) said it continues to expect consolidated sales growth for the fourth quarter in the mid-single-digits.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, RPM is trading on the NYSE at $106.00, up $9.28 or 9.59 percent.



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