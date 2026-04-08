Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN Name

DK0010305077 Ennogie Solar Group

The company is given observation status because the company's annual report describes that material uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

According to rule 4.1.1 f) in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's disclosure from April 7, 2026.

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For further information contact Surveillance: tel. +45 33 77 03 33