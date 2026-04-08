Ainos, Inc.: Ainos, MacKay Memorial Hospital and Topco Scientific Partner to Advance Smell AI Deployment in High-Risk Hospital Environments

Expands AI Nose platform from industrial safety into clinical infrastructure

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) today announced a partnership with MacKay Memorial Hospital and Topco Scientific Co., Ltd. to deploy its AI Nose technology across high-risk hospital environments. The collaboration aims to expand Ainos' Smell AI platform from industrial and environmental safety into healthcare infrastructure, marking a key step in its commercialization roadmap.

Focused Deployment Across Four Core High-Risk Hospital Environments

The initial deployment, beginning in April 2026, focuses on environmental monitoring and safety across four critical hospital areas, including:

Power and electromechanical systems

Gas and HVAC infrastructure

Chemical handling and storage environments

Clinical testing and laboratory settings, including MRI facilities

These environments are among the most operationally sensitive within hospitals, where early detection of anomalies is essential for safety and continuity.

The program is designed to build a unified sensing capability across environments, enabling AI Nose to monitor and interpret multiple risk domains within a single hospital system.

Building a Hospital-Level Environmental Intelligence Layer

AI Nose is a trainable Smell AI platform that continuously learns from environmental data. By capturing and modeling multi-dimensional scent signals, the system intends to establishe baseline profiles for different environments and detects deviations in real time.

In hospital settings, this enables:

Monitoring environmental changes associated with infection risk

Managing hazardous chemicals and specialty gases

Detecting anomalies in electrical and infrastructure systems at early stages

Improving visibility into environmental conditions and operational safety

Over time, continuous operation and data accumulation enable AI Nose to transform hospitals from reactive monitoring to proactive, system-wide environmental intelligence.

From Device Deployment to Platform Adoption

This collaboration marks a transition from deploying standalone sensing devices to enabling platform-level adoption. By combining Ainos' Smell AI platform, Topco's system integration capabilities, and MacKay's clinical environment, the partnership establishes a replicable model for scaling across healthcare systems.

Expanding Smell AI in Healthcare

Hospitals are complex, high-risk environments with stringent monitoring requirements. AI Nose introduces a new capability:

Giving environments a sense of smell

Enabling earlier awareness of emerging risks

Supporting a shift from reactive management to preventive operations

"Through this collaboration, AI Nose is entering one of the most demanding real-world environments," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "We are building a new layer of environmental perception, enabling earlier awareness across infection, chemical, and infrastructure risks."

Key Takeaways

Entry into healthcare infrastructure applications

Extension from industrial to high-standard clinical environments

Real-world deployment and validation

Reinforcement of AI perception platform positioning

Foundation for scalable healthcare expansion

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltechand immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com . Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-mackay-memorial-hospital-and-topco-scientific-partner-to-ad-1155486