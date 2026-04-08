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WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056 | Ticker-Symbol: RT3
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 13:09
0,855 Euro
+8,92 % +0,070
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Software
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RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,8300,85014:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 14:22 Uhr
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Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Appoints Paul Soligon and Marco Tesini to Senior Leadership Roles

SAN ANTONIO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced the appointments of Paul Soligon as Senior Vice President of Operations and Marco Tesini as Senior Vice President of International for the company's Private Cloud business unit.

Soligon will be responsible for unifying key operational functions to drive growth and strengthen customer retention. In this role, he will lead Business and Sales Operations as well as Customer Success with a focus on advancing analytics and insights as well as elevating customer experience.

Soligon brings extensive leadership experience from over 25 years in high-growth technology environments. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at USAN, where he built and scaled significant new go-to-market partnerships and revenue expansion. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as Vice President and General Manager of Sales, leading a 700-person organization responsible for more than $2.2 billion in revenue and securing over $4 billion in strategic enterprise agreements.

Tesini will lead all markets outside of the US with a focus on expanding the company's global presence, deepening customer relationships, and scaling innovative solutions. He brings more than 25 years of experience driving business transformation and profitable growth for leading IT organizations, such as Unisys and Hitachi Vantara. Most recently, Tesini served in senior leadership roles at Hitachi Vantara, where he led large-scale regional turnarounds and consistently delivered double-digit growth.

"Paul and Marco join Rackspace at a moment when demand for a governed, enterprise AI backbone is accelerating faster than most organizations can deliver against it," said Gajen Kandiah, CEO of Rackspace Technology. He added, "Paul's experience scaling a multi-billion-dollar business at AWS gives us the operational rigor to match that demand. Marco is a proven growth and turnaround leader who has built and rebuilt international businesses at scale, most recently at Hitachi Vantara. They strengthen our ability to do what the market increasingly needs: put AI into production on governed private cloud with the operational discipline that enterprise customers require."

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Cheryl Amerine, publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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