DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Enters Strategic Agreement with Hilco Global to Advance Patent Monetization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc. ("Paymetrex"), has entered into an agreement on March 23, 2026 with the IP Services Practice of Hilco Global, a global financial services and advisory firm, to support the monetization of Paymetrex's patent portfolio.

Hilco Global offers a comprehensive suite of intellectual property (IP) advisory and related capabilities across its platform of companies, including valuation, structured sales processes, intellectual property auctions, direct investment, licensing strategies, and brand monetization initiatives. Through this collaboration, Hilco will work with Paymetrex to evaluate and execute on opportunities to unlock value from its patent portfolio.

The engagement will focus in on assessing opportunities related to the rapidly evolving SoftPOS (software point-of-sale) and mobile payment acceptance market, where Paymetrex believes its patent portfolios are vastly relevant.

"Partnering with Hilco Global represents an important step in advancing our patent monetization strategy. Hilco brings deep experience across intellectual property valuation, licensing, and transaction execution. We believe their platform and expertise will support our efforts to identify and pursue commercial opportunities aligned with our portfolio", said Michael Kron, COO of the Company.

"Hilco has extensive experience working with companies to evaluate and monetize intellectual property assets across a range of industries," said Eric Hurwitz, Director, Hilco IP Services. "We look forward to collaborating with Paymetrex to assess its patent portfolio and identify potential opportunities to drive value through strategic licensing and related initiatives."

The agreement complements Paymetrex's broader initiative to build a structured and data-driven licensing program, including the use of AI-based analytics to identify potential market opportunities and counterparties.

The combination of Paymetrex's patent assets and Hilco's advisory capabilities positions Paymetrex to evaluate and pursue various potential monetization pathways.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

About Paymetrex

Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, is focused on integrating next-generation payment technologies for modern businesses. In addition to delivering secure and versatile payment solutions, Paymetrex is actively pursuing the monetization of its proprietary intellectual property through a structured licensing program.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents.

Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

For Additional Information

Michael Kron, C.P.A., C.A.

Chief Operating Officer

michael@michaelkron.com

(514) 578-5007

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

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SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-enters-strategic-agreement-with-hilco-global-to-advanc-1154754