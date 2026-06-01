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WKN: A41081 | ISIN: CA23809L2075 | Ticker-Symbol: D4G0
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 13:29
0,027 Euro
+14,89 % +0,004
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Hardware
Aktienmarkt
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DATAMETREX AI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0230,02714:08
0,0240,02607:31
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex AI Announces Completion Of Hilco Global Patent Portfolio Qualification Review

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that Hilco Global has completed its initial qualifying due diligence review of the patent portfolio owned by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc. ("Paymetrex").

The review was conducted pursuant to a contingency based collaboration between Paymetrex and Hilco Global announced on April 8, 2026. The collaboration is focused on evaluating and pursuing potential monetization opportunities associated with Paymetrex's intellectual property portfolio.

Following completion of its review process, Hilco Global has advised Paymetrex that the portfolio demonstrates relevance across multiple payment technology categories, including the rapidly expanding SoftPOS (software point-of-sale) and mobile payment acceptance market.

Hilco Global further advised that the portfolio has successfully passed its internal qualification process for advancement into a structured licensing initiative. Based on the current review timeline, the parties anticipate that a broader licensing program may commence within approximately two months.

"The completion of Hilco Global's qualification process represents an important milestone in the advancement of our patent monetization strategy," said Michael Kron, COO of Datametrex AI Limited. "We are encouraged by Hilco Global's assessment regarding the relevance of the portfolio, particularly in relation to evolving software-based payment technologies and the growing SoftPOS ecosystem."

"Hilco Global's review process is designed to assess commercial relevance, licensing viability, and strategic positioning across large addressable markets," said Eric Hurwitz, Senior Director of the Hilco Global IP Services practice. "Based on our due diligence, we believe the Paymetrex portfolio warrants advancement into a broader licensing initiative, and we look forward to working collaboratively with the Company as the program progresses."

SoftPOS technology enables merchants to accept contactless payments directly on smartphones and NFC-enabled devices without dedicated payment terminals. Industry adoption of software-based payment acceptance has accelerated in recent years, driven by financial institutions, fintech providers, and payment processors seeking scalable, lower-cost merchant enablement solutions, according to multiple industry reports and payment network publications.

The Company cautions that the licensing initiative remains ongoing and exploratory in nature. There can be no assurance that any licensing agreements, royalty arrangements, or other commercial outcomes will result from the anticipated program.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging infrastructure technologies. Through its subsidiaries, including Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., the Company is pursuing opportunities in payment technologies, secure transaction systems, and intellectual property monetization.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

For further information, please contact:

Karen Bubrowski
SVP, Brand Marketing and Communications, Hilco Global
kbubrowski@hilcoglobal.com
847-849-2911

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated timing, scope, and potential outcomes of the proposed licensing initiative. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. There can be no assurance that any licensing agreements or commercial arrangements will result from the initiative described in this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-ai-announces-completion-of-hilco-global-patent-portfol-1171701

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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