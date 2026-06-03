DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Secures New Nutanix Infrastructure Contracts as Enterprise Data Centre Modernization Accelerates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has secured multiple enterprise infrastructure contracts totaling approximately CAD $1.8 million related to Nutanix-based data centre modernization initiatives. The Company anticipates net profit of approximately 10% from these contracts.

The contracts include the upgrade and replacement of enterprise server infrastructure and associated implementation services designed to enhance performance, scalability, and operational efficiency within customers' data centre environments.

Datametrex continues to expand its infrastructure business by delivering Nutanix-based hyperconverged infrastructure ("HCI") solutions that simplify data centre operations while improving reliability, scalability, and resource utilization. These modernization projects provide customers with a flexible technology foundation capable of supporting future business growth and evolving computing requirements.

Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex, commented:

"We are pleased to have secured these infrastructure contracts and to continue supporting our customers' data centre modernization initiatives. These projects reflect our ongoing efforts to provide infrastructure solutions and implementation services that address our customers' operational requirements."

Datametrex remains committed to expanding its enterprise infrastructure business and recurring services platform while supporting customers' evolving technology requirements through scalable and cost-effective solutions.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our website at www.datametrex.com.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

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SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-secures-new-nutanix-infrastructure-contracts-as-enterp-1172870