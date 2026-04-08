Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine, today announced a strategic partnership with a prominent clinic in Atlanta, Georgia. Adia Labs will serve as the exclusive supplier of regenerative products for the clinic's new Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) clinical study. This partnership is a key part of Adia Nutrition's 2026 plan to build solid scientific evidence for regenerative therapies that have the potential to change lives.

"We are thrilled to partner with this forward-thinking Atlanta clinic while Adia Med of Winter Park continues recruiting for its own autism study," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition, Inc. "This collaboration is a major milestone for regenerative medicine in autism." "Our end goal with these Autism studies is to ultimately demonstrate that our Autism protocols are viable treatments that must be insurable by both private insurers and government insurers like Medicare and Medicaid."

The Atlanta study will test AdiaVita, a product derived from umbilical cord blood that is rich in stem cells and exosomes. The study will include 100 participants, each receiving 3 infusions of AdiaVita, comprising a total of 300 AdiaVita infusions. To put this in perspective, patients receiving a single infusion at Adia Med of Winter Park typically pay $8000 per infusion. Researchers will examine whether it can help the body repair itself, lower inflammation, and lead to real improvements for people with autism.

Autism affects about 1 in 31 children in the United States (roughly 3.2%), according to the latest CDC data. This rate has risen sharply over the past 20 years. The financial burden is huge. Autism costs the U.S. between $236 billion and $262 billion every year in medical care, support services, and lost productivity.

The Adia Med Autism study is important because it will add strong clinical data on the use of stem cells for autism. It is also a clear step toward the goal of future insurance coverage, which would make these treatments more affordable and available to more families.

Adia Med of Winter Park is actively recruiting participants for its own dedicated autism study, which begins in May 2026. These two efforts together show Adia Nutrition's serious push to advance multiple approved research programs this year.

Adia Labs products are used only for research or Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved studies. They are carefully tested and meet strict FDA quality and donor standards.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.