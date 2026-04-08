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WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
08.04.26 | 15:48
26,220 Euro
+0,46 % +0,120
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,43026,45016:07
26,31026,33015:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC26,220+0,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.