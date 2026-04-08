

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) on Wednesday announced a $146 million undefinitized contract to start production of M776 cannons for the U.S. Army's M777 howitzer.



The company said its Louisville, Kentucky facility will play a central role in producing the cannons and key components. It has invested more than $60 million in the site and its workforce in recent years.



The facility has decades of experience manufacturing Mk 45 (127mm) and Advanced Gun System (155mm) barrels for the U.S. Navy.



The contract helps the Army strengthen its artillery capabilities and, for the first time, creates a second U.S.-based supplier of M776 cannons, the primary armament of the M777 system.



The company added that the move will enable faster procurement of critical firepower, enhancing soldier readiness and strengthening the resilience of the U.S. defense industrial base.



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