PSEG - Leading by Example: NJCC Upgrades Its Headquarters Through Energy Efficiency

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce (NJCC) advocates for businesses of all sizes, lobbying for the economic growth and job creation policies that enable Garden State ventures to flourish. One key segment supported by the NJCC is small businesses-the backbone of the American economy.

As a nonprofit organization, NJCC understands the challenging environment small businesses face, where every dollar counts and resources must be stretched as far as they can go. This need to extend resources led NJCC to participate in our Direct Install Program, one of the many offerings within our broader business energy efficiency portfolio.

Preserving a historic landmark while modernizing its systems

NJCC's headquarters is no ordinary office: it's a former residence built in 1875 and listed as a national historic site. But with this legacy comes complexity: multiple heating types (baseboard, radiant, ventilated), a mix of fluorescent and residential-style fixtures, old and drafty windows and doors and a single heating zone that often made temperatures swing dramatically from one floor to another.

These constraints once made the notion of upgrading feel risky, as if any change might disrupt the building's character or operations. Yet upgrades made through our energy efficiency program have proved the opposite - showing that careful, targeted improvements can respect history while solving modern comfort, safety and cost challenges.

When the opportunity arose to participate in our Direct Install Program, NJCC leadership saw it as a no-brainer.

It seemed incomprehensible not to participate. Not only do you get an upfront financial benefit from not having to outlay hundreds of thousands of dollars in advance, but you deal with experts who know exactly how to make your unique space energy efficient." -Christine Lee, NJCC Facilities Manager

In addition, NJCC leadership liked the fact that every kilowatt saved could "give back" grid capacity, making the decision feel not just smart, but almost like a civic duty.

What changed: Boilers, lighting and peace of mind

The work began in the 8,400-square-foot building's basement, where three aging boilers had reached the end of their useful life and were draining NJCC's budget. Constant repairs, hard-to-find parts and inefficient appliances meant every winter brought about financial anxiety and discomfort from working in drafty, cold rooms.

NJCC's old, outdated boilers were replaced with three, high efficiency boilers.

Following the improvements, NJCC now has three brand-new, high-efficiency boilers, which sit where the old ones once struggled. The program also included installation of a hot-water pump and controls, and replacement of every lightbulb in the building with modern, low-wattage bulbs that draw roughly a quarter of the energy the old bulbs used. Additionally, motion sensors were installed to control lighting in infrequently used spaces.

The practical impact of this work has been immediate: Christine shared that the upgrades immediately improved comfort and reliability throughout the building. While employees and visitors remark on how warm and inviting the space feels, and NJCC no longer has to pay contractors to climb ladders and swap burnt-out bulbs throughout the property on a regular basis. And all of these upgrades occurred without any interruptions to operations. As noted by Christine, "They replaced each boiler without having to shut us down, which was remarkable."

The total project cost was approximately $62,000, with PSE&G covering nearly 40% through program incentives. The remaining balance is being paid by NJCC through interest-free on-bill-repayment over five years. Once repayment is complete, the upgrades are expected to deliver more than $17,000 in annual energy savings, including electric and gas savings.

Comfort, savings and a better experience

The most noticeable change since the project started is comfort; staff are now fine-tuning thermostats instead of begging for heat. That shift - from never quite warm enough to being able to dial back - is a clear signal that the new system is performing efficiently and reliably.

Operationally, NJCC has gained time and money back. Fewer emergency calls and interruptions for maintenance and lower ongoing lighting costs mean staff can stay focused on serving members, rather than troubleshooting facilities issues. Once the investment is paid off, NJCC plans to redirect savings into core priorities, such as lobbying and networking.

A surprisingly easy path - and a call to action

When NJCC began the project, they collaborated with a responsive team of experts who answered questions clearly, guided them through eligibility and documentation, and made the entire process feel straightforward and pleasant. "Interested businesses shouldn't be intimidated by the process," says Christine. "All the players made the process easy."

For NJCC, making this energy efficiency investment was more than a facilities decision. It has become an ongoing commitment to improving operational efficiency and comfort. The organization encourages every eligible business to see energy efficiency as a powerful way to care for our communities, the bottom line, and the shared grid that keeps New Jersey open for business.

We offer a range of energy efficiency programs designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. To learn more about available solutions, visit mybizenergy.pseg.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-leading-by-example-njcc-upgrades-its-headquarters-through-energy-efficiency-1155923