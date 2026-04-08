Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Continues Expansion in the United States with Q2 Launch of Liv18 - a Clinically Proven, Patented Supplement for Liver Fat Reduction

Powered by BergacynFF, the only patented botanical blend clinically demonstrated to reduce liver fat accumulation and support healthy body weight in two independent randomized controlled trials.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the planned Q2 2026 U.S. launch of Liv18, a next-generation liver health supplement powered by BergacynFF, the only patented botanical blend clinically demonstrated to reduce liver fat accumulation and support healthy body weight in two independent randomized controlled trials.

The Liver Fat Epidemic: $7+ Billion Projected U.S. Market Opportunity

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), has emerged as one of the most prevalent and underdiagnosed conditions in the United States. More than 30% of adults are estimated to be affected, with the condition closely linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. While recent therapeutic advancements have emerged for certain patient populations, significant unmet need remains for safe, accessible, and preventive solutions supporting liver and metabolic health.

>30% of U.S. adults affected by NAFLD/MASLD $4.6B U.S. liver health supplements market 4.9% CAGR projected growth through 2035

Sources: Precedence Research

The Science Behind Liv18: BergacynFF

Liv18 is built on BergacynFF, a patented extract blend of Citrus bergamia (Italian bergamot) and Cynara cardunculus sylvestris (wild Italian artichoke thistle leaf). The ingredient delivers a proprietary profile of bergamot polyphenols (17% flavonone content), bergamot pulp fibers, and artichoke sesquiterpenes (5% cynaropicrin), whose synergistic action has been validated in two independent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials.

Clinical Evidence Summary:

Study Population Key Findings Publication Study 1 - 16 weeks 80 subjects, NAFLD + Type 2 Diabetes ALT ?15 pts, AST ?18 pts (p<0.05). Liver fat regressed 2 levels (severe - mild). Reduced TNF-a, oxidative stress, improved vascular function (p<0.001). J. Traditional & Complementary Medicine, Feb 2020 Study 2 - 12 weeks 102 subjects, non-diabetic, age 35-70, liver steatosis Liver fat ?9% vs placebo. In subjects >50 yrs: ?15% (p<0.05). Weight loss: 9.6 lbs vs 5.2 lbs placebo. Effect attributed solely to BergacynFF. Frontiers in Endocrinology, Aug 2020

BergacynFF is patented for composition, manufacturing process, and application in the therapeutic support of healthy liver fat levels.

Liv18 - Product Profile

Brand Name Liv18 Active Ingredient BergacynFF 600 mg per serving Botanical Sources Citrus bergamia (bergamot) + Cynara cardunculus sylvestris (wild artichoke) Patent Status Patented for composition, process & liver fat application Dosage Form Capsules Recommended Use 600 mg/day - 2 capsules (300 mg each) with food, or 1 capsule x2 daily Clinical Claims Supports healthy liver fat levels • Promotes weight management • Antioxidant & anti-inflammatory action • Cardioprotective vascular support Target Consumer Adults 35+, especially 50+ | Overweight/obese individuals | Metabolic syndrome | NAFLD/MASLD concern | Preventive liver health Label Claim Basis 2 published RCTs (600 mg/day; DBRPC design) Safety Profile LD50 >5,000 mg/kg | No histopathological toxicity (90-day study) | Adverse events = placebo

Why Liv18 Stands Apart

Only liver fat supplement in its category powered by BergacynFF , exclusively distributed in the U.S.

Two independent published RCTs at the exact commercial dose (600 mg/day), not extrapolated from animal or in vitro data

Clinically demonstrated 9 to 15 percent liver fat reduction vs placebo, with superior effect in adults over 50

Synergistic botanical blend, outperforms stand-alone bergamot or artichoke extract in head-to-head trial

Proven weight loss benefit, approximately 2x the weight loss of diet alone over 12 weeks

Exceptional safety profile, adverse events at or below placebo levels

No widely accessible, preventive solutions currently exist for addressing liver fat accumulation, creating a substantial opportunity for science-backed nutraceutical approaches.

Solvent-free, excipient-free, clean-label formulation aligned with premium supplement consumer expectations

U.S. Market Entry and Manufacturing Strategy

Liv18 is expected to launch in Q2 2026 across multiple distribution channels in the United States, including e-commerce platforms, health and specialty retail outlets, and healthcare practitioner channels, supported by targeted consumer awareness and outreach initiatives.

All Liv18 products sold in the United States are manufactured locally in GMP-certified, FDA-registered, and UL-audited U.S. facilities, underscoring the Company's commitment to regulatory excellence and product integrity while mitigating tariff exposure and cross-border logistical risks.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Liv18 represents everything Cosmos stands for: science-backed, clinically validated, and formulated to make a real difference. With BergacynFF as its foundation, backed by two published randomized controlled trials, Liv18 brings genuinely differentiated liver health support to the U.S. market at a time when demand has never been higher. This launch represents another important milestone in our continued expansion in the United States, supporting our strategy of introducing differentiated products targeting large and growing health categories."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-continues-expansion-in-the-united-states-with-q2-launch-1155936