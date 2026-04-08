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WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: BAC
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 19:26
40,495 Euro
-3,43 % -1,440
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VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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40,42540,49519:27
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 17:35 Uhr
168 Leser
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F-Secure Oyj: F-Secure signs agreement with Verizon

F-Secure Corporation | Press release | 8 April, 2026 at 18:35 EET

F-Secure signs agreement with Verizon

On 10 March 2026, F-Secure announced its partnership with Verizon, one of the world's leading Communication Service Providers, where it was noted that F-Secure would announce separately when the binding agreement is executed in its entirety. The binding agreement has now been signed. Through the agreement, F-Secure is the new technology provider of Verizon's Digital Secure service.

For additional information, please contact:

Timo Laaksonen, President & CEO
tel. +358 40 7157411
investor.relations@f-secure.com

F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is Finland headquartered and globally operating consumer cyber security company. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Read more: www.f-secure.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
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