F-Secure Oyj: F-Secure signs agreement with Verizon

F-Secure Corporation | Press release | 8 April, 2026 at 18:35 EET

F-Secure signs agreement with Verizon

On 10 March 2026, F-Secure announced its partnership with Verizon, one of the world's leading Communication Service Providers, where it was noted that F-Secure would announce separately when the binding agreement is executed in its entirety. The binding agreement has now been signed. Through the agreement, F-Secure is the new technology provider of Verizon's Digital Secure service.

For additional information, please contact:

Timo Laaksonen, President & CEO

tel. +358 40 7157411

investor.relations@f-secure.com

F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is Finland headquartered and globally operating consumer cyber security company. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Read more: www.f-secure.com.