Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or the "Company") today announced that, in connection with its previously announced 1-for-40 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on April 13, 2026, it does not intend to round up fractional shares at the beneficial level. To prevent potential arbitrage opportunities and market abuse, the Company will instead round any such fractional shares up at the record holder level with the Company's transfer agent.

The Company's Common Stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis under the existing trading symbol "MSAI" as of the beginning of trading on April 13, 2026. The new CUSIP number for the Company's Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 456948 207.

About MultiSensor AI

MSAI delivers condition monitoring and continuous early threat detection through a multi-sensor condition intelligence platform for high-throughput, automation-rich, and power-dense industrial facilities. Through a unified edge-to-cloud architecture, MSAI Connect provides a multi-sensor condition intelligence layer that bridges critical visibility gaps, strengthens system reliability, and improves asset performance. By integrating thermal, visual, vibration, and environmental sensing into a single platform, MSAI detects early signs of mechanical and electrical degradation - enabling organizations to proactively protect uptime, enhance safety, and extend critical asset lifespan.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit www.multisensorai.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.