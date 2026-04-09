

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jeff Shell has stepped down from his position at Paramount Global, following a legal dispute with professional gambler R. J. Cipriani.



Paramount stated that Shell decided to leave his role as president and board member to concentrate on the ongoing lawsuit. This issue began when Cipriani alleged that Shell had disclosed confidential information regarding Paramount's business plans, a claim Shell has denied, calling the accusations an attempt to extort him.



This legal challenge has caught significant attention, especially since it coincides with Paramount's efforts to finalize a $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, a move that could dramatically change the entertainment landscape.



Sources familiar with the situation mentioned that Paramount brought in outside legal experts to examine the accusations and found no evidence that Shell had violated any regulations concerning confidential information. Shell hasn't made any further public statements regarding his exit.



The conflict traces back to a relationship that started in 2024 when entertainment lawyer Patricia Glaser introduced Shell and Cipriani in Los Angeles.



Over time, their relationship soured, leading to lawsuits that involve claims about private discussions and a purported television project named Star Serenade.



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