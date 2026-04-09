Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Fourth Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 May 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

9 April 2026

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Fourth Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 May 2026

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend of 3.375 pence per share. This will be paid on 15 May 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 24 April 2026. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 April 2026.

The Company's stated dividend policy is to pay an annual dividend of at least 4.0 per cent.

of the NAV per share as at the end of the preceding financial year and the Directors have now declared dividends totalling 13.50 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 May 2026 (2025: 12.52 pence per share).

First, second and third interim dividends of 3.375 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 May 2026 were paid on 14 August 2025, 21 November 2025 and 13 February 2026 respectively.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000