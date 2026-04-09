ALTAMIR: Altamir's 2025 Universal Registration Document is available

Paris, 9 April 2026 - Altamir's 2025 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 8 April 2026.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

The 2025 annual and IFRS accounts;

The report on corporate governance;

Description of the share buyback programme.

The 2025 Registration Document is available in French on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr, Media Center/ Informations réglementées www.altamir.fr/fr/informations-reglementees/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available at the Company's headquarters:

61, rue des Belles Feuilles - 75116 Paris (France).

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Annual Shareholders' Meeting 29 April 2026 NAV as of 31/03/2026 12 May 2026, post-trading First-half earnings and NAV as of 30/06/2026 17 September 2026, post-trading

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About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Seven2 and Apax, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives. In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Seven2' and Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Software, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 6 34 32 38 97 / E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97506-cp-mise-a-dispo-urd-2025_en.pdf