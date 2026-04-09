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WKN: 917251 | ISIN: FR0000053837 | Ticker-Symbol: AJY
Stuttgart
07.04.26 | 19:32
23,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ALTAMIR SA Chart 1 Jahr
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23,70024,00009:30
Actusnews Wire
09.04.2026 08:53 Uhr
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ALTAMIR: Information relating to Altamir's AGM of April 29th, 2026

Paris, 9 April 2026 - The Company's shareholders are invited to participate in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Wednesday 29 April 2026, at 10:00 am, at Altamir's offices: 61 rue des Belles Feuilles, 75116 Paris.

The AGM prior notice, including the meeting agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the BALO (French Bulletin of Obligatory Legal Announcements) on 25 March 2026 and the AGM notice will be published in the BALO and in a French journal of legal announcements on 10 April 2026.

In conformity with article R. 22-10-23 of the French Code of Commerce, the supporting documents to the AGM are available on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr).

The supporting documents to the AGM will also be made available to shareholders as of the AGM notice date. Thus, in conformity with the applicable regulatory provisions:

  • all registered shareholders may, up to and including the fifth day before the AGM, request that the Company forward them the documentation referred to in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Code of Commerce, by electronic or other means. Bearer shareholders may exercise this right only after producing a registration certificate stating that their shares are recorded in a bearer securities account on the books of an accredited intermediary;
  • all shareholders may review the documents referred to in articles L. 225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Code of Commerce at the company's headquarters.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Seven2 and Apax, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives. In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Seven2's and Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Software, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 6 34 32 38 97/ E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97503-cp_mad_doc-ag-2026_en.pdf

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