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WKN: A0M103 | ISIN: BE0003874915 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A5
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 10:18
21,850 Euro
-1,58 % -0,350
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
AMX
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FAGRON NV Chart 1 Jahr
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FAGRON NV 5-Tage-Chart
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21,85021,90011:02
21,85021,90011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
43 Leser
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Fagron NV: Fagron reports solid first-quarter revenue of €263 million, reflecting 10% topline growth

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 9 April 2026 - 7:00 AM CET

Fagron reports solid first-quarter revenue of €263 million, reflecting 10% topline growth

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its quarterly results for the period ending 31 March 2026.

Key Highlights

  • Revenue of €263.4 million, up 10.3% on a reported basis (15.0% at CER1), supported by incremental M&A contribution and outstanding performance in Latin America
  • Organic growth at CER of 3.2%, reflecting positive contributions from all regions
  • Positive momentum in the roll out of our Brands strategy while operational excellence initiatives continue to deliver benefits
  • Completed the Pharmavit acquisition in the Netherlands, with integration of all recently closed transactions progressing as planned
  • FY 2026 guidance: mid- to high-single digit organic sales growth at CER and a REBITDA margin of c.20% (H2 higher than H1), reflecting the Pharmavit acquisition

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron,

- Our first quarter demonstrates the resilience and diversification of our business model, with all three regions delivering positive organic growth.

Group organic growth of 3.2% at CER reflects a quarter in which the normalization of GLP-1 related revenues weighed on the growth rate for North America - Pacific. The underlying momentum across the business gives us confidence in delivering an acceleration from the second quarter onwards as these specific effects ease.

EMEA delivered 2.8% organic growth at CER, supported by Brands performance through our Global Brands strategy. Latin America had a standout quarter with organic growth of 10.4% at CER driven by the continued success of our Brands strategy in Brazil, which validates our commercial approach and innovation pipeline. In North America - Pacific, organic growth of 0.6% at CER represents a solid result given the unique set of circumstances within the region this quarter.

The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and we are positive about the trajectory over the remainder of the year where we expect the second half to be stronger. Supporting this will be the integration pathways we have outlined for our recently acquired businesses, all of which are progressing as planned."

Webcast
Rafael Padilla (CEO) and Karin de Jong (CFO) will discuss the trading update in a webcast starting at 9.30 AM CET. Registration to the webcast is available via this link. The presentation for the call will be available to download from the Fagron website around 7.00 AM CET.

Further information
Ignacio Artola
Global Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +34 670385795
ignacio.artola@fagron.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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