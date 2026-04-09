Safello Group AB: Atoma Studio signs its first external customer

Stockholm, 9 April 2026 | Safello Group AB announces that its subsidiary Atoma Studio, developing compliance software for digital finance, has entered into an agreement with an international cryptocurrency exchange for the use of Atoma Studio's trade surveillance solution. The agreement marks an important milestone for Atoma Studio, as this international cryptocurrency exchange will be its first external customer, confirming product-market fit for Atoma's trade surveillance product.
"This agreement is a testimony of our ability to build, innovate and commercialise a product from scratch. It positions Atoma well to continue growing in this space and we will continue to work in a similar way with all our institutional offerings, building and innovating at a high pace and winning deals", says Frank Schuil, CEO of Atoma Studio.
Atoma Studio's Trade Surveillance is the first product in the company's modular, cloud-based SaaS offering. The solution is built for Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) and is designed to help firms meet regulatory obligations under MiCA. It marks a clear step in Atoma Studio's growth journey.
The agreement is not expected to have a material financial impact.
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For more information, please contact
Mikael Schlaug at press@safello.com
Certified Adviser
Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.
Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics with over 423,000 users and founded 2013. The company's mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and seamless solution for buying, selling, storing, depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - all through smooth transactions with instant delivery. Safello AB operates in Sweden and Finland, and is authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCA. The parent company, Safello Group AB, has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information, visit www.safello.com.