Flat Capital AB: Rickard El Tarzi assumes the role of CEO on April 9, 2026

Today, April 9, 2026, marks Rickard El Tarzi's first formal day as CEO of Flat Capital, following his appointment by the Board in January. Rickard now steps into the role to lead the company into its next phase.

For further information, please contact:

Rickard El Tarzi, VD, ret@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 736 22 38 71

Certified Adviser:

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 (0) 8 604 22 55

About Flat Capital:

Flat Capital is a publicly traded investment firm built on a simple belief: the best returns are achieved by investing in the best founders. From a significant stake in Klarna to a majority position in Defensor Group, and with a flexible mandate to invest in both listed and unlisted assets globally, Flat Capital partners with exceptional entrepreneurs at pivotal moments. Flat was founded in 2013 by Nina and Sebastian Siemiatkowski and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. More information is available at: www.flatcapital.com