FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold Expands the East Zone to the Southwest with Ongoing Grid Drilling at the Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FI / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from seven additional drill holes from its ongoing drill program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 25MJ016 through 25MJ021 were drilled in a fence configuration to probe the southwest extension of the East Zone, while drill hole 25MJ022 tested a magnetic low on the north side of the system (see Figure 1). All holes intercepted gold mineralization above the cutoff grade (see Table 1).

The drilling to the south confirms that the high-grade gold system continues throughout this area, with significant mineralization encountered both in shallow intervals and at greater depths than in the previous surrounding high-grade holes 25MJ001 through 25MJ003 (see News Release dated October 27, 2025). Examples of the best intervals include:

25MJ020 : 5.0m averaging 6.29 g/t Au from 116m depth, including 1m at 24.9 g/t Au ; and 13.0m averaging 4.57 g/t Au from 163.8m depth, including 3m at 11.66 g/t Au; and

25MJ019: 9.85m averaging 3.52 g/t Au from 203m depth, including 0.85m at 13.15 g/t Au; and 3.0m averaging 4.63 g/t Au from 219m depth, including 1m at 13.25 g/t Au; and

25MJ021: 3.0m averaging 12.07 g/t Au from 70m depth, including 1m at 29.2 g/t Au.

Carl Löfberg, FireFox's CEO, commented about the new results, "As drilling continues, these results confirm strong gold mineralization in the southern part of the East Zone, which effectively extends the footprint of the system to approximately 400 by 250 metres. The East Zone remains open to the southwest, the west, and the northwest as it grows into the gap with the Northeast Zone. We also continue to intercept very interesting mineralization at depths of more than 200 metres, reminding us that all three of these gold zones are also open at depth. Most of these drill holes are collared at nominal spacing of approximately 50 metres, which is the spacing recommended by our resource geologist. Having completed 33 drill holes at Mustajärvi in this drill program, we look forward to steady news flow as results are processed from targets all along the mineralized trend."

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Summary

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 15,752 metres prior to commencement of the current program, and drilling has so far delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than two kilometres of strike. Inclusive of these drill holes, the total drilling on the project is now 21,443 metres.

Most of the drilling reported here is focused on the southwest flank of the growing East Zone deposit. Six of the seven holes in this release are comprised of fences of drill holes, directed to the northwest, aimed to fill-in and delineate the southern flank of the zone.

Figure 1. Drill Holes 25MJ016 - 25MJ022 at the Mustajärvi Project, East Zone.

Drill Fence 25MJ019 - 25MJ020 - 23MJ010

All three of these holes were collared in shallow glacial sediments. Drill holes 25MJ019 and 25MJ020 passed directly into the ultramafic volcanic rocks of the Savukoski Group after the shallow overburden. The target mineralization in this area tends to occur beneath the contact with the underlying Sodankylä Group metasedimentary rocks. Both 2025 drill holes tested this target lithology and encountered significant mineralization. Whereas the hole from 2023 was collared too far north to test this contact zone, so it encountered only variably altered metasedimentary rocks and some narrow mineralized intervals (see Company news release dated February 28, 2024).

The southernmost hole in the drill fence is 25MJ019, and it intersected the contact with metasedimentary rocks at 168.1 metres depth. This drill hole was well mineralized, intersecting several gold-bearing intervals starting from 203.0 metres downhole, including a highlight of 9.85 metres averaging 3.52 g/t Au. As FireFox geologists have noted from other drill holes into the southern lobe of East Zone mineralization, the alteration and gold mineralization in this area is often associated with mafic to ultramafic dikes and sill. Gold zones commonly occur along the contacts above and below the mafic dikes, where the metasediments are highly fractured and flooded with albite + pyrite, sericite, and quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veins. In some cases, disseminated pyrite or specular hematite are good indications of mineralization. The dikes or sills (if they are close to flat lying or conformable with bedding) are usually altered, deformed, and highly fractured, but they are only rarely mineralized themselves.

One such case of significant mineralization in a mafic dike occurred at 219.0 metres downhole, where the drill cut an interval of 3.0 metres that average 4.63 g/t Au, including 1.0 metre of 13.25 g/t Au, associated with quartz-carbonate veins and patches of pyrite.

Deeper in this drillhole, the drill cut more intervals of low to medium grade gold hosted in the mafic intrusive and at its margins. In this case the grades of the narrower intervals range between 0.5 and 2.0 g/t Au, but one thicker interval within the mafic intrusive averaged 0.93 g/t over 9.0 metres. It is relatively uncommon at Mustajärvi to encounter significant thicknesses of 1.0 g/t gold or less. In this area, drilling is encountering larger volumes of mafic intrusive rock at depth, which is commonly altered; and there is an apparent correlation between these intrusives and gold.

Drill hole 25MJ020 was collared approximately 55 metres to the northwest from 25MJ019, and it intersected the contact between ultramafic volcanic rocks and strongly albite-altered metasediments at 101 metres downhole. The first mineralized interval was close to the contact, starting from 116.0 metres downhole. This interval yielded 5.0 metres averaging 6.29 g/t Au, including 1.0 metre at 24.9 g/t Au. Gold mineralization is hosted in strongly albite and sericite altered metasediment with abundant patchy pyrite associated with QCTP veining.

More importantly, this hole cut a high-grade interval starting from 163.8 metres downhole, returning 13.0 metres averaging 4.57 g/t Au, including 3.0 metres at 11.66 g/t Au. Once again, this high-grade gold is associated with a mafic intrusive dike/sill, occurring in the immediate footwall in strongly albite-altered metasediments cut by QCTP veining and intensive pyrite mineralization forming infill of fracture in clots and veins.

Drill Fence 25MJ018 - 25MJ016 - 25MJ021

Drill hole 25MJ018 is the southeastern-most hole in this three-hole drill fence and one of the southernmost holes in this part of the property. Collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 5.5 metres deep), this hole passed through 155.9 metres of ultramafic volcanic rocks before penetrating the contact with strongly albite and silicified metasediments.

The drill hole intercepted several narrow gold intervals below 200 metres. These included 1.0 metre at 3.51 g/t Au, 2.0 metres averaging 1.58 g/t Au, and 1.0 metres at 1.69 g/t Au. These narrower intervals are linked primarily to vein and fracture-controlled pyrite.

The gold system strengthened in drill hole 25MJ016, which stepped approximately 50 metres to the northwest from 25MJ018. Glacial sediments constituted the first 4.5 metres of drilling, after which the drill bit cut 98.5 metres of the ultramafic volcanic rocks before hitting a narrow zone of gold at the contact with the altered metasediments (1.0 metre at 2.18 g/t Au). Between 109 metres and 133 metres depth, the drill hole encountered two more significant intervals of gold (3.0 metres at 3.79 g/t Au and 2.8 metres at 1.36 g/t Au). In these intervals, gold is associated with intensely albite-sericite altered metasediments cut by QCTP veins and disseminated or clots of pyrite.

Deeper in the hole, beginning at 214.4 metres the drill encountered a persistent interval of over 16 metres of alteration and highly anomalous gold. This zone is adjacent to the mafic intrusive body that marks much of this southern part of the East Zone mineral system. There are two low-grade intervals here that exceed the 0.3 g/t gold cutoff. The first is 5.1 metres averaging 0.53 g/t gold, and the second is 8.95 metres at 1.12 g/t gold. There are assays of up to 3.92 g/t over one metre samples within this broad zone of low grade.

The team continues to advance its 3D geological model in this part of the East Zone. Understanding this mafic intrusive body is a key objective because longer runs of low-grade gold at Mustajärvi are commonly indicators of a "near miss" to higher grades nearby. The margins of the mafic bodies are also associated with some of the higher-grade intercepts in the deposit.

Drill hole 25MJ021 is the northeastern-most hole in this drill fence, collared approximately 52 metres to the northwest from the collar of 25MJ016. This hole was collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 5.9 metres deep) overlying ultramafic volcanic rocks. The contact between ultramafic volcanics rocks and metasediments was cut at 53.8 metres downhole. The first notable gold intersection followed closely from the contact at 62.0 metres depth in altered metasediments, returning 1.0 metres at 2.91 g/t Au.

At 70.0 metres depth, the drill hole encountered strong gold mineralization over 3.0 metres, which averaged 12.07 g/t Au, including 1.0 metre at 29.2 g/t Au. Less than ten metres deeper at 82.0 metres depth, there is another 1.0 metre interval of 13.0 g/t Au. These higher-grade intercepts are associated with QCTP veining and abundant pyrite infilling fractures.

Drill Fence 25MJ017 - 25MJ001 - 23MJ008

Drill hole 25MJ017 was added on to the south end of a drill fence including holes 25MJ001 and 23MJ008, both of which encountered significant gold mineralization (see Company news releases dated October 27, 2025 and July 27, 2023). The collar for this hole is approximately 46 metres southeast of 25MJ001, in thin glacial sediments (approximately 4.0 metres deep), overlying ultramafic volcanic rocks of the Savukoski unit. There is a narrow low-grade interval approximately at the contact with the altered metasedimentary rocks at 100.5 metres depth, but higher-grade mineralization starts a few metres deeper, where both the hanging wall and footwall of another mafic dike are mineralized.

The upper contact of the dike yielded 1.9 metres averaging 1.78 g/t Au from 107.1 metres depth. The footwall of the mafic dike returned 3.9 metres averaging 3.02 g/t Au from 114.0 metres depth, including 1.05 metres at 8.75 g/t Au. The gold adjacent to the dike is again related to intensive QCTP veining and clots of pyrite mineralization in altered metasediments.

This drill hole also penetrated a deeper occurrence of mafic intrusive rock, which is being modelled and studied all along this southern part of the East Zone. Here the mafic dike hosts several metres of above-cutoff mineralization. The dike contained 5.0 metres averaging 0.75 g/t Au, including 1.0 metre at 1.94 g/t Au. Gold mineralization internal to these mafic rocks is uncommon at Mustajärvi, and FireFox geologists believe this type of alteration, veining, and deformation hosting gold in a dike may be unique on the project so far.

The footwall of the dike is also mineralized, returning 1.29 g/t Au over 3.9 metres in strongly albite and sericite altered tuffite with disseminated pyrite and veining.

Table 1. Selected Drill Intercepts in Drill holes 25MJ016 - 25MJ022

(Cut-off Grade 0.3 g/t Au)

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) 25MJ016 98.5 99.5 1.0 2.18 109.6 112.6 3.0 3.79 129.6 132.4 2.8 1.36 134.4 135.4 1.0 0.32 203.3 204.35 1.05 2.29 208.2 209.1 0.9 0.60 214.4 219.5 5.1 0.53 221.55 230.5 8.95 1.12 Including 226.5 227.5 1.0 3.92 233.65 234.65 1.0 0.46 25MJ017 100.5 101.5 1.0 0.6 107.1 109.0 1.9 1.78 114.0 117.9 3.9 3.02 Including 116.85 117.9 1.05 8.75 123.5 125.65 2.15 1.33 233.8 235.8 2.0 1.29 255.0 260.0 5.0 0.75 262.3 266.2 3.9 1.29 25MJ018 211.2 212.2 1.0 3.51 236.4 237.4 1.0 0.38 268.7 270.7 2.0 1.58 283.0 284.0 1.0 1.69 296.0 297.0 1.0 0.35 25MJ019 203.0 212.85 9.85 3.52 Including 212.0 212.85 0.85 13.15 219.0 222.0 3.0 4.63 Including 219.0 220.0 1.0 13.25 231.0 233.0 2.0 2.19 238.1 241.0 2.9 0.56 245.0 245.8 0.8 0.91 248.9 249.6 0.7 3.57 254.6 258.3 3.7 0.66 267.5 270.9 3.4 0.64 279.0 288.0 9.0 0.93 25MJ020 116.0 121.0 5.0 6.29 Including 116.95 117.95 1.0 24.9 125.0 129.0 4.0 0.55* 140.0 141.0 1.0 1.44 144.2 145.4 1.2 1.0 151.0 152.0 1.0 0.33 163.8 176.8 13.0 4.57 Including 169.8 172.8 3.0 11.66 196.3 197.6 1.3 0.42 214.0 215.0 1.0 0.95 25MJ021 62.0 63.0 1.0 2.91 70.0 73.0 3.0 12.07 Including 72.0 73.0 1.0 29.2 82.0 83.0 1.0 13.0 128.9 129.9 1.0 1.93 25MJ022 41.0 42.0 1.0 1.06 83.0 85.0 2.0 0.65 All intervals are expressed as core width; true width has not yet been estimated. * Including 0.1m core loss calculated as 0 g/t Au

Table 2. Drill Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Plunge (°) Depth (m) 25MJ016 429012.9 7500793 335 70 317.5 25MJ017 428981.6 7500739 335 65 350 25MJ018 429035.4 7500747 335 70 305.5 25MJ019 429086.9 7500786 320 65 323.2 25MJ020 429053 7500828 320 65 230.5 25MJ021 428992.2 7500838 335 70 179.5 25MJ022 428968 7501084 320 55 188

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company's core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling ¼ core and crush stage duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the drill core samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä or to the GeoPool Exploration Hub for core cutting. The split drill core samples were then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps at ALS Sodankylä, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA26). All samples exceeding 50.0 g/t Au were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland's next major gold deposit.

Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional exploration; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; expectations of continuity of mineralization; the location of targets for future exploration programs; the expectation of achieving a maiden mineral resource estimate; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2026. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/firefox-gold-expands-the-east-zone-to-the-southwest-with-ongoing-grid-drilling-at-1156354