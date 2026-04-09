Regulatory News:

Winamp (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN) is taking a new step in the deployment of its Direct-to-Fan strategy by making its merchandising ecosystem globally available on Winamp for Creators.

This launch opens a new monetization stream, enabling artists to generate revenue directly from their audience through physical products such as apparel, CDs and vinyl records. Winamp manages the entire value chain, from online sales to on-site sales at live events, as well as integration across platforms such as Spotify.

The music industry is undergoing a structural transformation, with artists increasingly operating as entrepreneurs managing their brand, their audience and their revenue streams across multiple channels. However, the current ecosystem remains fragmented, limiting their ability to fully capture the value they create.

To address the diversity of artist profiles, Winamp introduces flexible merchandising models ranging from print-on-demand, enabling immediate monetization with no inventory risk, to fully customized collections for artists seeking greater control and higher margins. This approach allows creators at every stage to activate new revenue streams and grow alongside their audience.

"Artists are no longer just creators they are building businesses," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp. "Our role is to provide them with the infrastructure to do so. With Winamp for Creators, we are building a business platform that enables artists to own their audience, diversify their revenue streams including through merchandising and build sustainable, scalable businesses."

With the introduction of these new merchandising capabilities, Winamp further strengthens this positioning by enabling artists to launch and manage their own merchandise business within a fully integrated infrastructure. With no upfront investment or operational complexity, artists can create branded products, sell directly to their fans, and rely on Winamp to manage the entire value chain from payments and inventory to logistics, fulfillment and sales tracking.

Fully integrated within Winamp's Direct-to-Fan suite, including Website Builder and Fanzone, these new capabilities reinforce the platform's role in helping artists build, engage and monetize their audience within a unified ecosystem.

Initially deployed to a limited group of beta users, the merchandising features have already demonstrated encouraging early adoption and are now available globally.

As the industry continues to shift toward more direct and diversified monetization models, Winamp is progressively positioning itself as a key partner for artists looking to capture more value, strengthen fan relationships and build more independent and sustainable businesses.

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409575958/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com