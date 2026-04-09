Move to full-scale expansion follows an operational period of more than a year that firmly established the subscription service in the region.

This prolonged operational phase yielded high customer advocacy, with South African travellers reporting exceptional Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

Acceleration in the region serves as a key pillar of the Company's roadmap to reach over 13 million subscribers by 2030.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription platform, today announced the scaling of its Prime subscription offering in South Africa, moving the region into a phase of full-scale expansion.

For more than a year, eDO has actively established the Prime proposition among local consumers, generating highly conclusive performance data that validate the market's readiness for a travel subscription model. Notably, South African subscribers report a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 62. Measured on the industry-standard scale of -100 to +100, this figure represents an exceptional rating and indicates high levels of customer advocacy.

South Africa is the continent's largest domestic travel market and presents a distinct opportunity for the subscription model. The operational performance since its initial introduction has confirmed that the Prime proposition, encompassing member-only deals on flights, hotels, packages, and car rentals, alongside highly valued flexibility features, resonates strongly with the country's value driven traveller base. Furthermore, the country's advanced digital landscape and high smartphone penetration have proven to align seamlessly with eDO's app-first strategy, allowing the business to rapidly scale its footprint.

This acceleration is a core component of the wider strategic roadmap unveiled by the Company in November 2025, which targets a Prime membership base of over 13 million by 2030. The success of these established operations in South Africa serves as a validated blueprint for the Company's wider international expansion strategy, which focuses on identifying and penetrating high potential markets where the subscription model can deliver superior long term value.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We are delighted to accelerate the expansion of Prime in South Africa, the very first footprint of our subscription programme on the African continent. Having operated Prime in this market for more than a year, we are moving forward not with assumptions, but with the absolute certainty of results that our data has already delivered. Our subscription proposition has proven that South African travellers are eager for the value and flexibility that Prime offers, evidenced by exceptional satisfaction scores. As we continue to execute on our strategic roadmap to 2030, we look forward to deepening our presence in this dynamic market and helping even more travellers explore the world for less."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves millions of customers every year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector, which has topped over 7.8 million members. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

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