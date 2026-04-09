Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Awards Permitting Contract to Ebert HERA for FOAK Industrial Project at Chemelot

LONDON, Ontario, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced the award of a contract to Ebert HERA B.V. ("Ebert HERA") to lead the permitting process for its First-of-a-Kind ("FOAK") industrial facility at Chemelot Industrial Park in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands.

Ebert HERA was selected based on its established reputation and role within the Chemelot ecosystem and its experience coordinating permitting processes across multiple regulatory bodies in the Netherlands. The firm works closely with site operators and local authorities and brings an understanding of the regulatory framework and permitting requirements specific to Chemelot and the Province of Limburg, Netherlands. Their involvement is expected to support a structured and coordinated permitting process, mitigating the risk of potential delays and supporting effective progression through regulatory review, and providing the clarity required to advance the project through development and site buildout.

Under the contract, Ebert HERA will lead the preparation and coordination of civil and environmental permit applications, including safety, health, and environmental assessments, and will manage engagement with the relevant regulatory agencies. This work is expected to define the regulatory pathway for the FOAK facility. The current permitting scope is being developed to also accommodate potential future capacity expansion as part of the Company's long-term plan to develop the FOAK facility into a commercial-scale site.

The FOAK plant represents Aduro's first industrial-scale installation of Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT), building on the Next Generation Process (NGP) pilot program and designed to convert end-of-life plastic feedstock into circular hydrocarbon products, with a focus on producing naphtha suitable for integration into existing petrochemical infrastructure.

Aduro has also secured an indicative offtake agreement with a global commodities trading company for an initial portion of production from the FOAK plant, reflecting progress across key project workstreams, including site selection, permitting, and commercial engagement, as the Company advances the project toward industrial deployment.

"With the selection of Chemelot as the project site and initial offtake in place, we are now shifting focus to advancing the permitting work supported by local expertise as we move the FOAK project forward," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. "This contract supports the next phase of execution, where permitting activities are progressing alongside other key workstreams, including engineering and design, as we advance the project through development and toward construction."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's FOAK Industrial Program, the anticipated benefits of the engagement with Ebert HERA, the expected timing and outcomes of the permitting process, the development and construction of the FOAK facility, the Company's commercialization pathway, and the potential integration of its technology into existing industrial infrastructure. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, delays or challenges in permitting and regulatory approvals, the ability to advance engineering and construction activities, the availability of capital, the performance of the Company's technology at scale, the ability to secure and maintain commercial agreements, and other factors described in the Company's public filings available at https://www.sedar.ca

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3a32582-c441-4664-86e3-2a804b5a2ef2