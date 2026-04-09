In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - up 32% at $2.77 STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) - up 23% at $25.79 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - up 14% at $13.45 Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ) - up 14% at $7.56 Mega Fortune Company Limited (MGRT) - up 9% at $48.00 Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - up 8% at $3.82 Clarivate Plc (CLVT) - up 8% at $2.48 Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) - up 7% at $5.46 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) - up 6% at $4.30 ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) - up 5% at $6.76

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) - down 18% at $11.78 New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) - down 13% at $3.60 The Metals Royalty Company Inc. Common Stock (TMCR) - down 11% at $12.40 Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) - down 9% at $2.58 Chanson International Holding (CHSN) - down 9% at $2.51 Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) - down 8% at $5.17 OneConstruction Group Limited (ONEG)- down 7% at $2.70 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) - down 6% at $7.41 Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) - down 6% at $3.61 CDT Equity Inc. (CDT)- down 5% at $4.85

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX