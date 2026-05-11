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WKN: A2AS0X | ISIN: US30041T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: E5N
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 18:13
34,800 Euro
+52,10 % +11,920
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,56034,84018:18
34,74034,92018:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEAZER HOMES
BEAZER HOMES USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAZER HOMES USA INC18,300+17,31 %
CLICK HOLDINGS LIMITED2,105-5,61 %
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC34,800+52,10 %
NVE CORPORATION84,00+9,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.