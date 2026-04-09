HEICO Corporation Acquires Important High-Performance RF and Microwave Antenna Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)(NYSE:HEI) today announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired 90% of Southwest Antennas, Inc. ("SWA") for cash paid at closing. The balance of the Company will continue to be owned by SWA's CEO, Ben Culver. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.

HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following the closing.

Founded in 2005, SWA designs and manufactures high-performance rugged and mission-critical antennas primarily for ground-based defense and law enforcement applications. SWA's antennas are used in various mission-critical and contested combat applications.

HEICO stated that it does not expect any Team Member turnover result from the acquisition and that SWA will continue under the direction of its longtime CEO and half owner, Ben Culver.

Headquartered in Poway, CA, SWA will continue to operate out of its 25,000 square-foot facility with its dedicated team of more than 110 professionals. SWA designs and manufactures its mission-critical RF and microwave antennas operating within frequencies up to 8.5GHz. In addition to its antennas, SWA provides accessory products such as antenna mounting solutions, block downconverters, low noise amplifiers, filter modules, and other RF/Microwave accessory products.

Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers jointly remarked, "This acquisition marks a milestone in our continued expansion in the antenna market. Having known and admired SWA for many years, we believe it is a natural fit for HEICO and we enthusiastically welcome SWA's team to the HEICO family."

Ben Culver, SWA's President and CEO, stated, "We are excited to join the HEICO family. Partnering with HEICO, an organization that shares our commitment to culture, innovation, and customers, ensures our long-term ability to exceed our customers' needs."

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats; our liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase in our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; cybersecurity events or other disruptions of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business; and our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals, and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; and economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Victor H. Mendelson (305) 374-1745 ext. 7590

Carlos L. Macau, Jr. (954) 987-4000 ext. 7570

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/heico-corporation-acquires-important-high-performance-rf-and-microwave-antenn-1156023